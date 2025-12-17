News

Soldier charged in Fort Stewart shooting scheduled for arraignment

Sgt. Quornelius S. Radford will appear before a military judge at the Georgia post on Friday.
The main gate of Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia where a soldier shot and injured four soldiers and a former service member on Aug. 6, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The 28-year-old Army sergeant who allegedly shot and wounded four soldiers and a former service member at Fort Stewart in August is scheduled to appear in a military court for his arraignment at the Georgia post this Friday.

Among the charges Quornelius S. Radford is facing are attempted premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.

Radford’s lead defense counsel, Lt. Col. Dylan Mack, wrote in an email Wednesday that “all soldiers accused of a crime are innocent in the eyes of the law until proven guilty. We will hold the government to its burden and ensure all clients receive a fair trial.”

Radford, an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, is accused of firing on members of his Army unit before fellow soldiers tackled and subdued him.

Quornelius Radford, 28, is an automated logistical sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida. Radford has been assigned to Fort Stewart since 2022 and has no previous combat deployments, according to the military. (Courtesy of Fort Stewart)
Located near Hinesville, Fort Stewart is home to more than 10,000 people and is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Defense Department. The post supports about 15,000 active-duty soldiers, 16,000 family members, 5,100 military retirees and many others.

Radford is being held at the Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston in South Carolina.

Jeremy Redmon is an award-winning journalist, essayist and educator with more than three decades of experience reporting for newspapers. He has written for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

