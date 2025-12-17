Soldier charged in Fort Stewart shooting scheduled for arraignment

The 28-year-old Army sergeant who allegedly shot and wounded four soldiers and a former service member at Fort Stewart in August is scheduled to appear in a military court for his arraignment at the Georgia post this Friday.
Among the charges Quornelius S. Radford is facing are attempted premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.
Radford’s lead defense counsel, Lt. Col. Dylan Mack, wrote in an email Wednesday that “all soldiers accused of a crime are innocent in the eyes of the law until proven guilty. We will hold the government to its burden and ensure all clients receive a fair trial.”
Quornelius Radford, 28, is an automated logistical sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida. Radford has been assigned to Fort Stewart since 2022 and has no previous combat deployments, according to the military. (Courtesy of Fort Stewart)
Located near Hinesville, Fort Stewart is home to more than 10,000 people and is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Defense Department. The post supports about 15,000 active-duty soldiers, 16,000 family members, 5,100 military retirees and many others.
Radford is being held at the Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston in South Carolina.