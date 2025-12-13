Metro Atlanta

Pedestrian fatally struck by FedEx truck in DeKalb, police say

The collision happened near police headquarters and several stores.
By
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a FedEx truck in DeKalb County, police said.

The collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Northlake Parkway near Crescent Center Boulevard.

The area is near several stores and DeKalb County police headquarters, just outside I-285 in Tucker.

Law enforcement said the victim was walking across a private driveway at a Target when the FedEx driver was turning from the driveway onto Northlake Parkway.

The victim was not publicly identified.

The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Police had not said as of 5 p.m. whether the driver would face charges.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

