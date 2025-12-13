Pedestrian fatally struck by FedEx truck in DeKalb, police say

The collision happened near police headquarters and several stores.

The collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Northlake Parkway near Crescent Center Boulevard.

A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a FedEx truck in DeKalb County, police said.

The area is near several stores and DeKalb County police headquarters, just outside I-285 in Tucker.

Law enforcement said the victim was walking across a private driveway at a Target when the FedEx driver was turning from the driveway onto Northlake Parkway.

The victim was not publicly identified.

The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Police had not said as of 5 p.m. whether the driver would face charges.