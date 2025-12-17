Georgia News Former Baptist college official released on bond after turning himself in on felony charges Bradley Reynolds, a former Truett McConnell vice president, was indicted on three counts of false statements to law enforcement In an interview with then-Sgt. Anthony Sims on March 1, 2024, Bradley Reynolds, left, denied that he had a sexual relationship with Hayle Swinson and denied any knowledge of the more than 300 emails that she had presented to police. (Courtesy of White County Sheriff's Department)

A former vice president of Truett McConnell University, who resigned last year amid an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a former student and employee, turned himself in to the White County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning and was subsequently released on bond. Bradley Reynolds, who relocated to Texas following his quiet departure from the Georgia Baptist college in 2024, was indicted earlier this month on three felony counts of making false statements to law enforcement. He was given two weeks to surrender to authorities.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, Reynolds was released Monday afternoon after posting his set $30,000 bond. RELATED Sex, faith, denials: A Georgia Baptist college faces a reckoning The indictment, issued by a White County grand jury on Dec. 9, accuses Reynolds of lying to a county sheriff investigator in March 2024. The investigator was questioning him about his alleged sexual relationship with Hayle Swinson, a former student and university employee. Swinson had filed a criminal complaint, alleging the college administrator had groomed her and ultimately raped her. Sheriff Rick Kelley could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the terms of Reynolds’ bond. In August, the AJC documented Swinson’s story in an investigation into both her allegations of spiritual manipulation and sexual abuse, as well as the university’s response.

In September, TMU President Emir Caner was forced out from his position following a monthslong investigation by the university’s board into reports that he failed to act on allegations made about Reynolds. The specific findings of the review , however, were not made public or shared with staff or students.