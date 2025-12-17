Metro Atlanta Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County Horrific attack reveals weaknesses with LifeLine reporting incidents. County police will now field animal control calls. Charles Ingram holds a picture of his mother Donna Nguyen at his home in Newnan on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Nguyen, 62, was fatally mauled by dogs in Union City in August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

About a year and a half ago, Donna Nguyen and her fiance moved on to an acre of land at the shore of Dixie Lake No. 1 in Union City. Nguyen was in her early 60s. She had spent her life in the suburbs south of Atlanta. She had also been using methamphetamine. But she moved to the secluded bend of Lakeside Drive and began cleaning up — her house, her drug habit, her life.

“She was making a new start down here,” said her fiance, Rodney Bunn. Then, in August, her fresh beginning came to a sudden, shocking end just down the street from her new home. RELATED Coyotes are all over Georgia. Controlling them might not be worth it. At least one dog fatally mauled Nguyen in an incident so gruesome — and so poorly handled by multiple agencies — that it is changing the structure of animal control in Georgia’s most populous county. The Union City police officer dispatched to the animal attack in progress dismissed the call for at least 22 minutes before heading to the scene.

A memorial for Donna Nguyen, 62, appears by Dixie Lake on Lakeside Drive in Union City on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. The memorial marks the site where Nguyen was fatally attacked by dogs in August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Animal control officers working for Fulton County’s contractor, LifeLine Animal Project, euthanized four dogs not believed to have been involved in the attack while hiding the incident for almost two weeks from the Fulton County Police Department, which investigates criminal cases involving animals. There were no eyewitnesses, and by the time LifeLine notified county police, it was too late to collect DNA to determine what animal attacked Nguyen. The Fulton County Police Department closed the case in October. “Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to make any charge in this case or identify which animals were the attackers,” Police Chief W. Wade Yates said at a news conference. RELATED Influx of dogs means more put down in Fulton, DeKalb The Union City officer, and two LifeLine employees who decided against promptly notifying Fulton police, were fired. But there are more substantial consequences for LifeLine.

The organization will no longer employ a 21-person field services team that handles animal control calls in Fulton County, founder and CEO Rebecca Guinn said. That team is being reconstituted in the Fulton County Police Department. Interested LifeLine employees must reinterview for their jobs. The transition is expected to be complete by New Year’s Day. LifeLine and Fulton County had been discussing such a transition before Nguyen was attacked, said Guinn, adding that it will improve future processes. “Following the tragic attack on Ms. Nguyen, it became clear that there were gaps in communication between city and county law enforcement agencies, and between local law enforcement agencies and LifeLine,” Guinn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. The Fulton County Police Department will respond when animals attack humans or other animals, according to LifeLine. County police will also handle animal control calls where no one is hurt, such as roaming dogs or wandering animals suspected of rabies. LifeLine will continue running the county’s animal shelter.

“LifeLine Animal Project extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Donna Nguyen,” the organization said in a statement. “Following the tragic attack, the Union City Police Department responded to the scene and directed LifeLine officers to collect the dogs present. Although Union City should have led the investigation, one of our employees failed to report the incident to LifeLine leadership or Fulton County officials. That employee and her direct supervisor are no longer employed with the organization.” Fulton County paid LifeLine almost $9.4 million this year for its services, according to documents obtained by the AJC under the Georgia Open Records Act. The County Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on renewing the LifeLine contract, without field services, for about $2 million less next year. Guinn said she was pleased with the proposal. Nguyen’s 43-year-old son, Charles Ingram, grew up in Union City. He lives in Coweta County now, but said he welcomes the improvements in the county where he was raised. “I hate that it was my mother that had to be the reason for the changes,” he said. RELATED Fixing broken infrastructure one of city’s biggest challenges for next mayor ‘A gypsy soul’ Nguyen was born Donna Murphy in 1963. She attended Campbell High School in Fairburn.

She moved around southern Fulton and northern Coweta counties. She had four children. Her Vietnamese surname was the remnant of a marriage that ended in 1991. She had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She worked as a house cleaner and had a job in a convenience store, Ingram said. But several years ago, she fell off a horse and it dragged her, injuring her back and her head, he said. After that, she received disability payments. Bunn met Nguyen 14 years ago through her brother, whom he worked with. “Me and Donna just hit it off,” said Bunn, 56. “She had a little smile about her that caught my eye.” Nguyen liked to dance, paint and listen to old country music, her family said. She was outgoing and liked to joke around, cook and clean, Ingram said. At her memorial service, Ingram described her as “a gypsy soul.”

Charles Ingram holds a picture of his mother, Donna Nguyen, at his home in Newnan on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Nguyen, 62, was fatally mauled by dogs in Union City in August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) She was known for her generosity. About a month before the dog attack, a friend’s daughter complimented Nguyen’s boots, and she took them off her feet and offered them to the girl, Ingram said. Like everyone else, she wasn’t perfect, her family said. She was charged with trespassing and possessing methamphetamine in Coweta County in 2020, records show. Ingram said his mother used to isolate herself when she was on drugs. But toward the end of last year, she told him she was getting clean, and he could tell from her behavior that she had quit. By then, Nguyen and Bunn had moved to their new home. They lived in a camper outside a two-bedroom cabin they were fixing up. Sometimes, they would sit on lawn chairs outside the camper and look out on the pond ringed by pine and hickory trees.

“It’s like a little piece of heaven right here,” Bunn remembered telling her. Bunn said he and Nguyen planned to get married but hadn’t set a date. They bought matching silver rings engraved with crosses and leaves. After the dog attack, Bunn said, hospital workers cut Nguyen’s ring off her infected finger. ‘Absolutely horrific’ Nguyen made her last phone call at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, to Bunn. He was driving to his construction job. She told him she was going to take the bus to the bank in Palmetto. She said she’d be home when he got back.

At 10:50 a.m., a man called 911 from his house about a quarter mile down Lakeside Drive, according to a Fulton County Police Department incident report the AJC obtained under the Georgia Open Records Act. He said he heard a woman screaming and several dogs barking. He later told police he was scared to go see what was happening because of crime in the area. Union City police officer Isaiah Adkins was dispatched to check it out. The man called back at 11:03 a.m. to say something was still going on and the dogs were still barking. The dispatcher told him an officer had already responded. About that time, a postal worker drove by and saw Nguyen lying on the side of the road. After delivering a package and circling back, she saw Nguyen better. Nguyen’s injuries “were absolutely horrific,” the Fulton County police investigator said in the report.

“Both of her arms had been eaten down to the tendons with most of the skin missing,” the report said. “She had a large bite out of the back of her neck that was so deep it exposed the tendons. Her left knee had been eaten down to the tendons and almost to the knee cap. She had deep gaping open wounds down both of her legs and inner thighs, along with her left foot. Her right ear was sliced completely in half and there was a large open wound on her right cheek.” The postal worker called 911 at 11:12 a.m., according to the incident report, and told police she never saw any dogs attacking Nguyen. A black lab mix was sitting by her head and a black and white terrier was walking around. They seemed to be protecting Nguyen. Nguyen told the postal worker that a dog attacked her — and that she was going to die. Adkins was dispatched again. He arrived 32 minutes after the first 911 call. He later told Fulton County police he never went the first time. “He stated that it was a low priority call and he chose to go to a higher priority call of a missing person instead,” the county police report said.

When Adkins arrived at the scene, Nguyen was curled up in a pool of blood next to the mail truck, according to body camera footage the AJC obtained under the Georgia Open Records Act. The black lab walked down the street to Adkins’ car and led the officer to the injured woman. “I need water,” she said over and over again, between grunts of pain. “Do you know which dog bit you, ma’am?” Adkins asked. The response was unintelligible. A minute later, a medical crew arrived. The first person to see Nguyen uttered an expletive. Adkins asked again which dog bit Nguyen. “Can you hear what she’s saying?” he asked a medic.

More Union City fire crews, a Grady ambulance, a police sergeant and animal control officers arrived. More cursing ensued. “She’s chewed up,” a Union City deputy fire chief said. “She’s going to lose her arms,” said another man in a fire uniform. “Twenty-five years, I ain’t never seen nothing that bad.” All the while, dogs roamed the scene: the black lab, two black and white terriers and a brown and white boxer mix. In the body camera footage, they never growled or behaved aggressively. No blood was visible on them. They were going in and out of a front yard, jumping over a dip in the fence. Two more dogs — the smallest a terrier and a tan boxer mix with an injured eye — stayed behind the fence.

A man walked up carrying a huge bag of dog food. He said he was a friend of the resident, Scott Evans, who was working in Meriwether County about an hour away. The friend was there to feed Evans’ dogs. No one told Evans’ friend what had happened. Standing outside Evans’ house, LifeLine’s field manager, Jessica Kim, ordered her two trainees to seize whatever dogs were “involved in the situation.” “What situation?” Evans’ friend said with a look of concern. “Chasing a car?” The animal control officers asked him to help put the dogs in their truck. None resisted. Two of the dogs walked voluntarily to the truck, apparently wanting the ride. The incident report said one of the terriers later jumped out of the truck and escaped. RELATED Nugget’s last shift: Wellstar Children’s Hospital’s first facility dog retires ‘Do it quick’ When Bunn came home that afternoon, he saw that Nguyen had left a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich for him. To his amusement, she had also left the sausages from two other sandwiches for their two pit bulls.