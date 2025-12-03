BREAKING Escaped Rockdale inmate arrested in Newton County Timothy A. Shane had been on the run since early Monday when he got away from deputy custody while at Grady Memorial Hospital. Atlanta police officers offer an early assist with the search for Rockdale County escaped inmate Timothy Shane, who ran away from Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

An escaped Rockdale County inmate has been apprehended in Newton County after three days on the run, according to officials. Timothy Allen Shane, 52, was found in the 9000 block of Morris Drive in Covington, the Rockdale sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement Wednesday morning. Authorities swarmed the area after getting a report “that he was seen knocking on doors.”

Shane is accused of slipping out of the sheriff's office custody while at Grady Memorial Hospital and stealing two vehicles to make his getaway during Monday's early morning hours. On Wednesday, officials in Newton said someone reported seeing Shane in the Covington area. Specifically, within the perimeter of Old Monticello Street, Jackson Highway, Covington Bypass and Flat Shoals roads and Washington Street. "Please be mindful about leaving vehicles running and unlocked this morning," Newton officials warned ahead of Shane's arrest. Shane had been wanted in Newton County on kidnapping allegations, according to Conyers police, who initially arrested him Nov. 23.

He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail the following day. Less than a week later, officials said he attempted to hurt himself, prompting his transport to Grady.

Nov. 24 Shane was booked into the Rockdale jail on several charges, including felony fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and multiple illegal weapons charges. He also had an unspecified warrant to hold him in custody for another agency. It is not clear which agency or for what offense. Sunday Shane was taken to the hospital after attempting to hurt himself, the sheriff's office said. He arrived around 8 p.m. Monday By 1:20 a.m., he was gone. Shane managed to escape wearing a medical gown and no shoes in 43-degree breezy weather. Officials said he left the hospital and stole an SUV parked nearby at Piedmont and Auburn avenues. He then crashed the vehicle less than a mile away, at Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, and ran from that scene, the sheriff's office said. A Glock handgun was reported stolen out of that vehicle.

From there, the exact timeline is a bit shaky. At some point on Monday, Shane allegedly stole another vehicle, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix that had been parked near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Officials said he drove the car 30 miles south to a Publix in Henry County near McDonough. He ditched that car at the grocery store and eventually took an Uber to a home in southern Rockdale County. Deputies got a search warrant for that house, but did not find him. It’s not clear what time Shane arrived at the store or took the Uber. The sheriff’s office confirmed the second car had been located at 9 p.m. Monday and released information about the ride-share just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. In a Tuesday statement, an Uber spokesperson said the company is cooperating with investigators and has blocked the rider account associated with the trip Shane took.