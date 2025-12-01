Water main break closes Decatur schools, district says

A DeKalb County water main break closed a portion of Midway Road on Monday. The Decatur school district canceled classes. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Crews are working to repair the break on Midway Road. Three DeKalb schools also affected.

DeKalb County crews were working to repair the 36-inch break at 3124 Midway Road, officials confirmed.

A water main break has forced the Decatur school system to close Monday, the district said.

“Customers in the area may experience interruption of water service due to the damaged water line,” the county’s Department of Watershed Management said in a social media post.

A spokesperson for Decatur schools said the break affected the entire district, which consists of 10 schools.

“Due to safety and sanitation concerns, we will close all schools, including College Heights and the Frasier Center, as well as offices, for today,” the school district said.

Parents were asked to make arrangements to pick up students.