Water main break closes Decatur schools, district says

Crews are working to repair the break on Midway Road. Three DeKalb schools also affected.
A DeKalb County water main break closed a portion of Midway Road on Monday. The Decatur school district canceled classes. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 34 minutes ago

A water main break has forced the Decatur school system to close Monday, the district said.

DeKalb County crews were working to repair the 36-inch break at 3124 Midway Road, officials confirmed.

“Customers in the area may experience interruption of water service due to the damaged water line,” the county’s Department of Watershed Management said in a social media post.

A spokesperson for Decatur schools said the break affected the entire district, which consists of 10 schools.

“Due to safety and sanitation concerns, we will close all schools, including College Heights and the Frasier Center, as well as offices, for today,” the school district said.

Parents were asked to make arrangements to pick up students.

According to the state Department of Education, enrollment for Decatur schools was 5,262 as of this fall.

The DeKalb school district said students from three of its schools were relocated to other county schools while the water break was being repaired. Officials at Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts and Wadsworth Magnet School alerted parents that students were relocating, the district said.

“DCSD is prepared to receive and support students at the accommodating schools, including providing lunches to students,” a spokesperson for DeKalb schools said.

— Staff writer Cassidy Alexander contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

