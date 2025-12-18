Metro Atlanta College football player killed in DeKalb fire remembered for kind spirit Izaiah Taylor, 21, died before firefighters could rescue him from his grandfather’s home. Gregory Edwards stands outside his home in Stone Mountain on Thursday. A fire on Monday killed Daniels’ grandson, Izaiah Taylor, a football player at Georgia Military College. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

His size — 6 feet, 5 inches tall, roughly 280 pounds — made Izaiah Taylor a force on the football field. But off the field, the 21-year-old was respectful and kind, his grandfather told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was a gentleman, very polite, soft-spoken, and just a good kid to be around,” Gregory Edwards said Thursday, describing his grandson while standing outside what is left of his Stone Mountain home.

It was where Taylor, a student and football player at Georgia Military College, took his final breath. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, a fire engulfed the house on Rock Cliff Court, according to DeKalb County investigators. When firefighters arrived at the scene, neighbors told them someone was still inside, fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. After getting a phone call that would change his life, Edwards rushed home. Fire crews were fighting the blaze when he arrived. By the time they made it into a second-floor bedroom, Taylor had died.

The stately brick house where Edwards’ family often gathered is now missing part of its roof and its windows are busted. Most of the brick is standing, but the home is unlivable. While insurance agents and contractors do their work, gaping holes were ready to be boarded up. The fire was one of several in North Georgia that killed five people, including three in metro Atlanta, over a three-day period. A Union County fire killed two children Sunday morning, while separate fires claimed two women in Fulton and Gwinnett counties, investigators said. For firefighters, the holidays are the busy season: More people are home and cooking; plummeting temperatures have people seeking warmth; and decorations with hundreds of lights can pose a fire hazard, Daniels said this week. While the fires remain under investigation, survivors are left to pick up the pieces, rebuilding their lives and grieving. Edwards, 67, lost all of his belongings. But his grandson is irreplaceable.

“Izaiah was my first grandchild, and he was part of the village,” Edwards said. “See, we are from the Caribbean, and the idea of a village raising a child is paramount. And he was part of that opportunity to be part of that village.” Taylor, who had been a standout player at South Gwinnett High School, was home for the holidays when the fire ignited and claimed his life. After his high school career, Taylor committed to play at Liberty University. He then entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season and enrolled at GMC in Milledgeville earlier this year. A redshirt freshman, Taylor didn’t see playing time this past season on the Bulldogs’ offensive line. RELATED North Georgia fires leave at least 5 dead, displace dozens during cold weather “Playing football was a dream for him, and the coaches who know more about football than I do said that he had the attributes, being quick on his feet and big in size,” Edwards said. “They reckoned that he would have taken that to the next level.” Now, Taylor won’t get that chance.

News of the student’s death quickly spread to his college campus. “Our hearts are with Izaiah’s family, friends, classmates and all those who knew and loved him,” the school said in a statement. “The loss of a member of our GMC family is felt across our campus community, and we extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time.” The home in Stone Mountain is unlivable after a fire Monday. (Natrice Miller/AJC) While funeral arrangements were being finalized, a GoFundMe page was created by Edwards’ employer. “The funds raised will go directly toward supporting the Edwards family as they navigate this profound loss and rebuild during such a difficult time,” the fundraising page states.