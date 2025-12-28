Metro Atlanta

Atlanta officer among 2 found dead in home near Piedmont Park, police say

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
Atlanta police are investigating after an officer was found dead inside a home on Cooledge Avenue, authorities said. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
4 hours ago

An Atlanta police officer was among two people found dead inside a home near Piedmont Park on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were asked to conduct a wellness check around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Cooledge Avenue, Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann told reporters at the scene. The residence is near the southeast corner of the park and the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside trail.

When they arrived, the officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home. While their identities have not been released, Spann said one of them was an officer. She declined to share the officer’s name and how long they had been in the department.

“(Officers) are grieving,” Spann said. “But we do have employee assistance for them.”

Police said it was an insolated incident, with no threat to the community.

No one else was in the home at the time.

“This is a death investigation,” Spann added. “It is ongoing.”

