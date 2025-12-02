2 killed in Gwinnett leads to man arrested in Tennessee

Metro Atlanta

Authorities examined two scenes: a man wounded in the neck and a car with two dead victims.
Gwinnett police said they investigated two scenes Friday evening that were later linked. (AJC)
A man was tracked down and arrested in Tennessee after being tied to a double homicide Friday evening in Gwinnett County, officials said.

The sequence of events began around 10 p.m. when officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Windscape Village Lane in unincorporated Norcross regarding a person shot. Police said they located a man with a wound to his neck and a witness.

Gwinnett police said they were then notified about a vehicle with two people with gunshot wounds in the area of Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane, about a five-minute drive away, in unincorporated Lilburn. The two people inside that vehicle were pronounced dead.

After investigators spoke to witnesses and collected evidence, it was determined that the two scenes appeared to be related.

The suspect, 54-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz, was identified by police and discovered traveling in Tennessee. State troopers found Aragon Ruiz’s vehicle and took him into custody, Gwinnett officials said.

He is being held at the Robertson County Sherriff’s Office. Officials did not say if or when he will be extradited back to Georgia.

The victims have not been publicly identified, and authorities have not said whether they knew the suspect. A motive was not released.

