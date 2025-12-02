Metro Atlanta 2 injured when small plane crashes in DeKalb neighborhood The Beechcraft B90 struck several trees before crashing in the backyard of a home, officials say. A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in DeKalb County, fire officials said, on Sunday morning, Dec. 28, 2025. (Channel 2 Action News)

Two people were injured Sunday morning after a small plane crashed behind a home in DeKalb County, officials said. Fire crews were called to reports of a plane down at a residence in the 2600 block of Homeland Drive in Doraville, according to fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels. When firefighters arrived, they found the twin-engine aircraft on the ground in the backyard.

“A debris field extended into nearby trees and adjoining yards,” Daniels said in a statement. The plane had been traveling from Miami Executive Airport to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it diverted its path because of an engine problem, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The Beechcraft B90 struck several trees and crashed in the backyard of a home in DeKalb County, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News) The Beechcraft B90 crashed near the airport about 9:35 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Both the pilot and a passenger were hospitalized.

The plane didn’t strike any homes and no one else was injured, officials said, describing injuries to the two people as “minor to moderate.”