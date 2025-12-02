Metro Atlanta

2 injured when small plane crashes in DeKalb neighborhood

The Beechcraft B90 struck several trees before crashing in the backyard of a home, officials say.
A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in DeKalb County, fire officials said, on Sunday morning, Dec. 28, 2025. (Channel 2 Action News)
A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in DeKalb County, fire officials said, on Sunday morning, Dec. 28, 2025. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
10 hours ago

Two people were injured Sunday morning after a small plane crashed behind a home in DeKalb County, officials said.

Fire crews were called to reports of a plane down at a residence in the 2600 block of Homeland Drive in Doraville, according to fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels. When firefighters arrived, they found the twin-engine aircraft on the ground in the backyard.

“A debris field extended into nearby trees and adjoining yards,” Daniels said in a statement.

The plane had been traveling from Miami Executive Airport to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it diverted its path because of an engine problem, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Beechcraft B90 struck several trees and crashed in the backyard of a home in DeKalb County, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)
The Beechcraft B90 struck several trees and crashed in the backyard of a home in DeKalb County, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)

The Beechcraft B90 crashed near the airport about 9:35 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Both the pilot and a passenger were hospitalized.

The plane didn’t strike any homes and no one else was injured, officials said, describing injuries to the two people as “minor to moderate.”

The crash is being looked into by the FAA and NTSB, which stated its investigators would gather flight track data, air traffic control communications, maintenance records, and background on the pilot. During the ongoing investigation, witnesses and people with surveillance footage are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

officer coolidge dead

Officials identify APD officer, woman found dead in home near Piedmont Park

Forbidden pistachios and a very long project: Jimmy Carter aides share tales

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

Keep Reading

At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes in Texas

Six dead and a family left reeling after Mexican Navy medical flight crashes in Texas

Suspect in national guard shooting faces new federal charges that allow death penalty discussions

Featured

Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

UGA-Damon Wilson ll legal battle begs question of NIL contract enforceability

How to buy wine like a pro when traveling in the U.S.