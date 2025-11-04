Metro Atlanta TRAFFIC UPDATE: Serious injury motorcycle crash causes Perimeter traffic delays The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on the I-285 ramp to I-75 North in Cobb County. A crash closed the I-285 ramp to I-75 early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Traffic is moving again, albeit slowly, after a serious injury crash on the I-285 East ramp to I-75 North caused snarls in Cobb County for more than three hours during Tuesday’s morning commute. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Cobb police said it involved a motorcycle and that serious injuries were reported.

Details about what happened and who was injured were not released. It’s not clear if any other vehicles were involved. One right lane of the Perimeter was also affected as investigators responded to the scene, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. At 9:30 a.m., congestion had begun to ease slightly, but heavy delays remain all around the Perimeter. Motorists still should pad their commute with extra time.