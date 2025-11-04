Metro Atlanta

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Serious injury motorcycle crash causes Perimeter traffic delays

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on the I-285 ramp to I-75 North in Cobb County.
A crash closed the I-285 ramp to I-75 early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
A crash closed the I-285 ramp to I-75 early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By
Updated 58 minutes ago

Traffic is moving again, albeit slowly, after a serious injury crash on the I-285 East ramp to I-75 North caused snarls in Cobb County for more than three hours during Tuesday’s morning commute.

The collision happened around 5:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Cobb police said it involved a motorcycle and that serious injuries were reported.

Details about what happened and who was injured were not released. It’s not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

One right lane of the Perimeter was also affected as investigators responded to the scene, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

At 9:30 a.m., congestion had begun to ease slightly, but heavy delays remain all around the Perimeter. Motorists still should pad their commute with extra time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

General Election Day,

Election Day polls have opened; light turnout early in metro Atlanta

32m ago

Microsoft to return part of halted campus site for affordable housing

1h ago

Here’s who voted early in Atlanta’s municipal elections

Keep Reading

Atlanta’s Halloween traffic will be scary. Here’s how to make the best of it.

Ford settles billion-dollar Georgia lawsuits over fatal wrecks

Judge rules Atlanta polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

Featured

Fatal arrest of Eurie Martin by deputies amounts to murder.

A last request: He asked for water but ended up in a deadly arrest.

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

Spelman College, CAU get $38 million donations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott