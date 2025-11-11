Texas teen to serve 65 years for DUI crash that killed Georgia family members

Six members of one family, including three who lived in Georgia, were killed in the December 2023 crash. (Family photo)

Luke Garrett Resecker, who turned 19 on Oct. 13, was recently convicted on multiple charges for the Dec. 26, 2023, crash south of Fort Worth, Texas.

A Texas teenager was sentenced to 65 years in prison for causing a deadly 2023 crash that killed six family members, including three from Georgia, while under the influence of marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Investigators believe Resecker tried to pass another vehicle in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 67 when he struck a 2021 Honda Odyssey head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash killed Naveena Potabathula, 36, and her 10-year-old son Krithik and 9-year-old daughter Nishidha, who had recently moved to Alpharetta. Rushil Barri, 28, of Texas, and Nageswararao Ponnada, 64, and Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 60, both of India, were also killed.

Lokesh Potabathula, who was the only person in the Odyssey to survive, was paralyzed from the waist down, according to prosecutors. A passenger in Resecker’s truck sustained a traumatic brain injury.

THC, the active compound in marijuana, was found in Resecker’s truck, and toxicology tests later confirmed it was in his body at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

“Justice for Rushil, Justice for Naveena, Justice for Nageswararao, Justice for Sitamahalakshmi, Justice for Kruthik, Justice for Nishidharaman, and Justice for Lokesh and Justice for this community,” Stephanie Miller, assistant district attorney for Johnson and Somervell counties, said in her closing arguments.