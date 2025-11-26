Metro Atlanta

Stabbings at Buckhead high-rise, Vivide nightclub turn deadly

Fatal incidents happened five hours apart, about 9 miles from each other.
An Atlanta police officer and detective stand in the parking lot of the Vivide nightclub on Marietta Boulevard following a fatal stabbing early Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Blandtown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
1 hour ago

Separate stabbings that left two men dead sent Atlanta police flying across the city in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight in a high-rise luxury apartment building in Buckhead, where a man died in a hallway. Just under five hours later, police were called to a nightclub in Blandtown, where the second man had been fatally stabbed.

Details are limited in both cases, and neither victim has been publicly identified.

When officers arrived at The Huntley Luxury Apartments on Park Avenue around 12:30 a.m., they found the victim with a stab wound to the chest, police said in a statement. He was already dead.

The apartments are just a short walk from Phipps Plaza and not far from Lenox Square.

It is not clear if the man was a resident of the building. Officials have not said what led to the violence.

Two Atlanta police officers walk through the parking lot of the Vivide nightclub Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By 5 a.m., police were headed to another fatal stabbing. This one was 9 miles away at the Vivide Atlanta nightclub off Marietta Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound, police said in a separate statement. He was unresponsive and rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.

It’s not clear if the incident took place inside the club or in the parking lot. No other details, including what prompted the attack, have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading

