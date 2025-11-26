Stabbings at Buckhead high-rise, Vivide nightclub turn deadly
Fatal incidents happened five hours apart, about 9 miles from each other.
An Atlanta police officer and detective stand in the parking lot of the Vivide nightclub on Marietta Boulevard following a fatal stabbing early Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Blandtown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Separate stabbings that left two men dead sent Atlanta police flying across the city in the early morning hours Wednesday.
The first incident happened shortly after midnight in a high-rise luxury apartment building in Buckhead, where a man died in a hallway. Just under five hours later, police were called to a nightclub in Blandtown, where the second man had been fatally stabbed.
Details are limited in both cases, and neither victim has been publicly identified.
By 5 a.m., police were headed to another fatal stabbing. This one was 9 miles away at the Vivide Atlanta nightclub off Marietta Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound, police said in a separate statement. He was unresponsive and rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.
It’s not clear if the incident took place inside the club or in the parking lot. No other details, including what prompted the attack, have been released.
