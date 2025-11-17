Metro Atlanta

Sandy Springs mother faces murder charge in 11-year-old daughter’s death

Police said they discovered the girl’s body when they were called to the home for a wellness check.
By
43 minutes ago

A Sandy Springs woman is facing a murder charge after police found her 11-year-old daughter dead in their home Saturday.

Police said Monday additional charges are pending against Shannon Grimes, although officials have not detailed what those include. Grimes is currently in the hospital and will need to be interviewed before more information is released, Sandy Springs police spokesperson Sgt. Leon Millholland told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s not clear when or why Grimes was hospitalized, and police have released few details about the girl’s death.

Police said they were called to a home in the Laurel Grove Condominiums on Carpenter Drive on Saturday morning for a wellness check but did not say who requested that visit. The neighborhood is off Roswell Road and backs up to the Perimeter.

When officers arrived, they found Grimes in the home with her daughter, who was dead, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

