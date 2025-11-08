Prolonged shutdown could force 20% flight cuts, U.S. officials warn

Passengers wait at a Delta check-in counter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. It was the first day the Federal Aviation Administration cut flight capacity at airports during the government shutdown. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Federal Aviation Administration started reducing flights Friday at 40 major airports, which includes Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Capacity reductions began at 4%, rose to 5% Saturday and will increase to 6% Sunday before ramping up to 10% next week.

The move is to alleviate pressure on the country’s air traffic controllers during the government shutdown. International flights are exempt.

At a Breitbart News event in Washington, D.C., Duffy said the scale-back has been caused by employees choosing to work second jobs to be able to pay bills and other necessities because of the shutdown.

“If this continues and I have more controllers who decide they can’t come to work and control the airspace but instead have to take a second job, with that you might see 10% would’ve been a good number because we might go to 15% or 20%,” he said.

Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport in the world. As a major hub, it is on the list of airports affected — and will also likely see a ripple effect of cancellations and delays elsewhere.