Man dies after shooting at Greenbriar Mall, police say

Details are limited, but Atlanta police were called at about 4:45 p.m. to the mall in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway, according to spokesperson Aaron Fix.

A man died Thursday night after being shot at Greenbriar Mall, authorities said.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died there, police said.

Fix clarified that the incident appears to have happened outside the mall but did not specify where on the property. Footage from Channel 2 Action News showed several police cruisers stationed near the mall building in the parking lot.

An investigation is ongoing.

In June, two men who had been shot were found at the mall. Police said they drove there seeking medical attention after being injured at a townhome about a half-mile away.