Georgia News Formal search ends for lawyer missing in North Georgia mountains, firm says The family of Charles Hosch vows to continue looking for the Texas hiker, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 11. Charles Hosch, a Texas attorney and law professor at Southern Methodist University, has been missing since Nov. 11 after going for a hike on the Byron Herbert Reece Trail near Blood Mountain in Union County, investigators have said. (Union County Sheriff's Office)

The massive search led by Union County responders to find a Texas attorney and professor last seen two weeks ago has been paused in North Georgia, according to his law firm. But the family of Charles Hosch has vowed to continue looking for the Gainesville native, who went missing while hiking near Blood Mountain on the Byron Herbert Reece Trail, which he has explored since childhood.

“This does not mark the end of the search; the case remains active, and search and rescue personnel will continue to pursue any new clues or credible information that arises,” the family said in a post on the Hosch & Morris law firm’s website. RELATED Search continues for law professor missing in North Georgia mountains Hosch, 67, was last seen on the trail Nov. 11, according to investigators. One of his daughters previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Hosch had talked to someone at the top of the trail. When he didn’t return from his hike, a large search was launched that included dozens of officers, specialized K-9 units, aerial support including helicopters and drones, and other tracking devices that rely on technology. By last Friday, about 268 search and rescue professionals had been involved in looking for the man, according to updates posted to his Dallas, Texas’, law firm’s website. Many of his friends and family members have traveled to the area to join the search.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday referred comment about the search to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. Officials at that agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.