Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested after domestic incident, police say

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, who has had a checkered past since retiring from the NFL, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after he was reportedly involved in a domestic situation that turned physical.
Officers had responded at about 11 a.m. (PST) to a home in the San Fernando Valley for an alleged dispute that ended with Anderson strangling the victim, who declined medical treatment, police told KNBC-TV.
A police spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Anderson was taken into custody on an offense of “corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/etc.”
Anderson was arrested just before noon and was booked into the Los Angeles County jail by 2 p.m., according to online records. He was released on a $50,000 bond Thursday afternoon, county jail records show.
Anderson rushed for 5,336 yards and scored 41 touchdowns during his eight-year NFL career, all with the Falcons, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He was known for popularizing the “Dirty Bird,” a celebratory touchdown dance that he introduced during the Falcons’ Super Bowl run in 1998, the only year he made the Pro Bowl. He retired after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2001.
In 2012, Anderson faced a drunken driving charge after being arrested by DeKalb County police, but he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
Three years earlier, an off-duty officer said he saw him using drugs at a bar in Buckhead, leading him to face charges of cocaine and marijuana possession that were later dismissed, his previous attorney told the AJC.