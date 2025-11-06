Metro Atlanta

Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested after domestic incident, police say

Former running back was taken into custody at a Los Angeles home after reportedly strangling victim.
Running back Jamal Anderson, seen playing for the Falcons in 1996, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles. (AJC file)
Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, who has had a checkered past since retiring from the NFL, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after he was reportedly involved in a domestic situation that turned physical.

Officers had responded at about 11 a.m. (PST) to a home in the San Fernando Valley for an alleged dispute that ended with Anderson strangling the victim, who declined medical treatment, police told KNBC-TV.

A police spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Anderson was taken into custody on an offense of “corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/etc.”

Anderson was arrested just before noon and was booked into the Los Angeles County jail by 2 p.m., according to online records. He was released on a $50,000 bond Thursday afternoon, county jail records show.

Anderson rushed for 5,336 yards and scored 41 touchdowns during his eight-year NFL career, all with the Falcons, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He was known for popularizing the “Dirty Bird,” a celebratory touchdown dance that he introduced during the Falcons’ Super Bowl run in 1998, the only year he made the Pro Bowl. He retired after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2001.

Wednesday’s arrest was the latest speed bump for Anderson in his post-football life.

In 2018, he was charged with public intoxication after he allegedly refused to pay his limousine driver over a $50 ride in Gwinnett County.

In 2016, Anderson was banned from a QuikTrip store in Gwinnett after authorities said he exposed himself and appeared intoxicated, the AJC previously reported.

That August, he was arrested in Forsyth County on a suspended license charge and a move-over violation charge, authorities said. He also has previous DUI arrests from Hall and Gwinnett counties.

In 2012, Anderson faced a drunken driving charge after being arrested by DeKalb County police, but he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Three years earlier, an off-duty officer said he saw him using drugs at a bar in Buckhead, leading him to face charges of cocaine and marijuana possession that were later dismissed, his previous attorney told the AJC.

