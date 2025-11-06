Metro Atlanta Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested after domestic incident, police say Former running back was taken into custody at a Los Angeles home after reportedly strangling victim. Running back Jamal Anderson, seen playing for the Falcons in 1996, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles. (AJC file)

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, who has had a checkered past since retiring from the NFL, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after he was reportedly involved in a domestic situation that turned physical. Officers had responded at about 11 a.m. (PST) to a home in the San Fernando Valley for an alleged dispute that ended with Anderson strangling the victim, who declined medical treatment, police told KNBC-TV.

A police spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Anderson was taken into custody on an offense of “corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/etc.” Anderson was arrested just before noon and was booked into the Los Angeles County jail by 2 p.m., according to online records. He was released on a $50,000 bond Thursday afternoon, county jail records show. Anderson rushed for 5,336 yards and scored 41 touchdowns during his eight-year NFL career, all with the Falcons, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He was known for popularizing the “Dirty Bird,” a celebratory touchdown dance that he introduced during the Falcons’ Super Bowl run in 1998, the only year he made the Pro Bowl. He retired after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2001. RELATED Raise the roof, Falcons fans: How to do the Dirty Bird Wednesday’s arrest was the latest speed bump for Anderson in his post-football life.

In 2018, he was charged with public intoxication after he allegedly refused to pay his limousine driver over a $50 ride in Gwinnett County.