Decatur lottery player wins option to choose $1K a day for life or $7M now

The lucky player claimed their prize Friday, opting for the lump sum.

The lucky player claimed their prize Friday, opting for the lump sum.

The Decatur resident purchased a Cash4Life ticket online and won the $1,000-a-day-for-life jackpot during a Thursday drawing. They managed to match all five numbers and the Cash Ball, which were 11, 12, 41, 43, 57 and 3.

A metro Atlanta lottery player had the option of slowly amassing millions of dollars or instantaneously becoming a multimillionaire.

The winner claimed their prize Friday and opted for the lump sum of $7 million.

If all five numbers are matched but the Cash Ball is not, the player wins $1,000 a week for life, which equates to $52,000 a year instead of $365,000 a year.

Jackpot winners have the option to choose between a lifetime annuity or a lump sum. Annuity payments are made for the life of the winner or a minimum of 20 years.

The odds of winning $1,000 a day for life are 1 in 21.8 million, and the odds of winning $1,000 a week for life are 1 in 7.3 million.