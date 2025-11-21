Metro Atlanta

Decatur lottery player wins option to choose $1K a day for life or $7M now

The lucky player claimed their prize Friday, opting for the lump sum.

1 hour ago

A metro Atlanta lottery player had the option of slowly amassing millions of dollars or instantaneously becoming a multimillionaire.

The Decatur resident purchased a Cash4Life ticket online and won the $1,000-a-day-for-life jackpot during a Thursday drawing. They managed to match all five numbers and the Cash Ball, which were 11, 12, 41, 43, 57 and 3.

The winner claimed their prize Friday and opted for the lump sum of $7 million.

If all five numbers are matched but the Cash Ball is not, the player wins $1,000 a week for life, which equates to $52,000 a year instead of $365,000 a year.

Jackpot winners have the option to choose between a lifetime annuity or a lump sum. Annuity payments are made for the life of the winner or a minimum of 20 years.

The odds of winning $1,000 a day for life are 1 in 21.8 million, and the odds of winning $1,000 a week for life are 1 in 7.3 million.

Another metro Atlanta lottery player also recently became a multimillionaire after winning the Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $980 million. It had an estimated cash value of $452.2 million.

That ticket was sold at a Publix located at 4000 U.S. 29, about 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta, and the jackpot was won last week.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



