News Clapping out the paper: A farewell to ink, deadlines and the print AJC As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution prepares to end its print edition, Ernie Suggs reflects on the newsroom and the sound that has marked every goodbye. Ernie Suggs, a reporter at the AJC since 1997, reviews a selection of articles he has contributed to during his time with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as of Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

There’s a tradition here at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution called the “clap-out.” I’m not sure how unique the practice is — especially among other newsrooms or long-standing institutions — but here’s how it works:

Whenever someone retires or leaves the paper, after they’ve turned in their badge, gotten their Mike Luckovich drawing, picked up their commemorative personal front page tribute and cleaned out their desk, they walk out of the newsroom one last time. Whenever someone retires or leaves the paper, after they’ve turned in their badge, gotten their Mike Luckovich drawing, picked up their commemorative personal front page tribute and cleaned out their desk, they walk out of the newsroom one last time. RELATED AJC to move to fully digital publication, phase out print Dec. 31 As they walk through, the rest of us line up to form a kind of gauntlet. We stand, smile and sometimes cry as they quietly make their way to the door. As they walk through, the rest of us line up to form a kind of gauntlet. We stand, smile and sometimes cry as they quietly make their way to the door. It’s a beautiful — and sometimes awkward — moment. Some people soak in that cascade of applause. Others seem embarrassed by it, still living by the reporter’s code of never making yourself the story. In my 28 years at the paper, I’ve seen more clap-outs than I can count — for retirements, buyouts and those chasing greener pastures. In my 28 years at the paper, I’ve seen more clap-outs than I can count — for retirements, buyouts and those chasing greener pastures.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs moderates a conversation about Black culture in Atlanta during the AJC’s Unapologetically Black live event at The Gathering Spot on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

But I never thought I’d see the one we’re preparing for on Dec. 31 — when we clap out The Atlanta Journal-Constitution print edition. But I never thought I’d see the one we’re preparing for on Dec. 31 — when we clap out The Atlanta Journal-Constitution print edition. Beginning on Jan. 1, this 157-year-old institution will become a fully digital news operation. No more paper. No more ink-stained fingers. No more paper in your driveway. As we prepare for that final, echoing round of applause, I keep thinking about former reporter and mentor Bill Rankin. When we held his newsroom clap-out in May, Rankin did everything he could not to cry — AJC ink runs through his veins. In 1960, legendary Atlanta Constitution editor Ralph McGill hired Bill’s father, Jim Rankin, as an editor. “Rankin,” as we call him, was 2 years old. As we prepare for that final, echoing round of applause, I keep thinking about former reporter and mentor Bill Rankin. When we held his newsroom clap-out in May, Rankin did everything he could not to cry — AJC ink runs through his veins. In 1960, legendary Atlanta Constitution editor Ralph McGill hired Bill’s father, Jim Rankin, as an editor. “Rankin,” as we call him, was 2 years old. RELATED A new chapter for the AJC Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Bill Rankin sits with his father and best man, Jim Rankin, a former editor and columnist at the newspaper, on his wedding day in February 1990. Together, he and his father gave more than 60 years to this paper. (Courtesy) As a boy, he devoured the sports section, then every section of the paper. McGill gave him his first dog and Pulitzer winner Gene Patterson would swing by in his Mustang to take him to Georgia Tech games. As a boy, he devoured the sports section, then every section of the paper. McGill gave him his first dog and Pulitzer winner Gene Patterson would swing by in his Mustang to take him to Georgia Tech games.

“I always read it because my dad worked there,” Rankin told me Wednesday when I disturbed his afternoon bliss of listening to “Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington.” “We got it every day and I read it every day.” He delivered The Atlanta Journal on his bike, picked up another route through college and joined the AJC in 1989. He delivered The Atlanta Journal on his bike, picked up another route through college and joined the AJC in 1989. Thirty-six years later, he retired. Together, he and his father gave more than 60 years to this paper. Every morning, he and his wife, Carol, still read the paper over coffee — he in the den, she in the kitchen. “It’s hard to imagine not being able to hold it anymore,” Rankin said. “But the internet came.” RELATED Extra, extra! AJC’s print edition goes the way of the 8-track tape. Bill Rankin (left) ended his career with a new kind of storytelling, hosting the AJC’s award-winning podcast “Breakdown.” Kevin Riley, the paper’s former editor-in-chief, joined as co-host for Season 6. (Bob Andres/AJC)

He saw the writing on the wall. Rankin — who spent decades reporting some of the most important court and legal stories in AJC history — ended his career with a new kind of storytelling, hosting its award-winning podcast “Breakdown.” Over the years, the AJC, like hundreds of newspapers across the country, reduced print schedules in favor of finding new ways of reaching readers. We will soon unveil an enhanced mobile app — a customizable hub for breaking news, video, podcasts, newsletters and the e-edition — designed to serve subscribers wherever they are. Rankin — who spent decades reporting some of the most important court and legal stories in AJC history — ended his career with a new kind of storytelling, hosting its award-winning podcast “Breakdown.” Over the years, the AJC, like hundreds of newspapers across the country, reduced print schedules in favor of finding new ways of reaching readers. We will soon unveil an enhanced mobile app — a customizable hub for breaking news, video, podcasts, newsletters and the e-edition — designed to serve subscribers wherever they are. A special section rolls out at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's printing plant on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Norcross. Beginning on Jan. 1, this 157-year-old institution will become a fully digital news operation. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) But I’m still trying to wrap my mind around something we all knew was inevitable. I came to the AJC in 1997 from the Durham Herald-Sun. Back then you had to make your bones at smaller papers before even thinking about making it to the big time. And Atlanta was the big time.

Ernie Suggs has been a reporter at the AJC since 1997. Suggs has long covered civil rights and the many manifestations of race in politics, public safety and culture. (AJC File) “It used to be a big deal to be a newspaper journalist,” said Angela Tuck, who joined the AJC as a writer in 1989 as part of a major expansion into Gwinnett County. By 1997, she had become the paper’s recruiter. She made me one of her first hires, bringing me on to work for Mike King, who was the revered metro editor at the time. By 1997, she had become the paper’s recruiter. She made me one of her first hires, bringing me on to work for Mike King, who was the revered metro editor at the time. I caught Angela this week as she sat in the pickup line to get one of her grandchildren from school. She wasn’t surprised to hear that we were shutting down print. RELATED AJC Publisher Andrew Morse on the end of the print newspaper One of the great traditions at the AJC is getting a coveted “Luckovich” by the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich. This is his 2015 drawing of former staffer Angela Tuck. (Mike Luckovich/AJC)

“No matter what, I’m still going to support journalism and support the online product because it’s so important,” said Tuck, who retired in 2015. “You have to look no further than what’s going on in Washington right now to see how important it is to have objective journalists. I definitely believe in adapting, so I will continue to cheer you guys on from the sidelines.” When Angela hired me, more than 500 people worked on our editorial staff, with bureaus spread across Georgia, the South and around the world. My goal was to work in Atlanta for a few years, then return to North Carolina as bureau chief. When Angela hired me, more than 500 people worked on our editorial staff, with bureaus spread across Georgia, the South and around the world. My goal was to work in Atlanta for a few years, then return to North Carolina as bureau chief. Ernie Suggs, a reporter at the AJC since 1997, reviews a collection of newspaper articles he’s worked on during his tenure, as of Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) But I was still a kid in a newsroom filled with some of the best journalists in the world — many of whom had been there since the 1960s, maybe even the ’50s. In fact, Furman Bisher, who was still at the paper at the time, had been here since 1950. But he was a kid too. Celestine Sibley had been writing at the paper since 1941.

Some were abrupt, rude and downright gruff. (I’ll never forget a night editor cursing me out for going to lunch — even though he didn’t realize I had left until I returned with a plate of jerk chicken from Eats). Some were abrupt, rude and downright gruff. (I’ll never forget a night editor cursing me out for going to lunch — even though he didn’t realize I had left until I returned with a plate of jerk chicken from Eats). An ATEX system computer sits in the foreground of the AJC newsroom in 1985, the same year the paper opened another printing press in Gwinnett. (AJC File) But they were brilliant and taught me how to meet deadlines, report, write, craft a lede, develop a beat, and navigate a newsroom that could be tense and hostile. Mike Morris, who along with Herb Steely would put out the old Atlanta Journal every afternoon, taught me how to read maps. He once slapped a massive atlas on my desk and told me to start memorizing neighborhoods. Now, I just plug into my GPS. Mike Morris started at the paper in 1979 and remembers when the newsroom got its first shared computer. “It saddens me deeply to see the print edition of my old paper disappear,” he says. “But it was inevitable.” (AJC 2009)

Mike started in 1979 and remembers when the newsroom got its first shared computer. “It saddens me deeply to see the print edition of my old paper disappear,” he said. “But it was inevitable.” When I first arrived in Atlanta, I worked in the main bureau at 72 Marietta St. My first job was as a night-cops reporter, the new guy beat. From there, I covered higher education, K-12 education, Atlanta City Hall, the Georgia Senate and DeKalb County before finally carving out a beat they initially called “urban affairs,” which I’ve since tailored into race and culture — a beat I still hold today. When I first arrived in Atlanta, I worked in the main bureau at 72 Marietta St. My first job was as a night-cops reporter, the new guy beat. From there, I covered higher education, K-12 education, Atlanta City Hall, the Georgia Senate and DeKalb County before finally carving out a beat they initially called “urban affairs,” which I’ve since tailored into race and culture — a beat I still hold today. RELATED OPINION: The end of print marks a new era — and the loss of another David Gibson (left) and Ernie Suggs stand outside the former home of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at 72 Marietta St. In that old building, the most exciting time of day was between 5 and 6 p.m., when deadlines loomed, Suggs writes. (AJC File) In that old building, the most exciting time of day was between 5 and 6 p.m., when deadlines loomed. The hum of the newsroom would gradually rise — phones ringing louder, editors shouting across desks, reporters complaining about rewrites — and then, by 7 p.m., silence again.

It’s funny — when I talked to Mae Whitlock Gentry this week, she mentioned something that captured that same spirit. When I called, she said she had to step out of the room so she wouldn’t disturb her husband, who was writing in his home office. “We are used to working in chaos,” she said about our time in the newsroom. “We are used to working in chaos,” she said about our time in the newsroom. Mae Whitlock Gentry Mae, one of Ernie Suggs’ early editors, worked at the AJC for 23 years. She took a buyout in 2007. (AJC File) Ink runs in Mae’s blood, too. In 1927, her grandfather, Arthur Brown “A.B.” Whitlock, founded The Gary (Indiana) American, a cornerstone Black newspaper in the industrial Midwest. Her parents ran the paper until 1960, and another uncle owned The Charleston Messenger. “I grew up in a time where much of my life was spent holding that product in my hand and reading it in the morning,” she said. Ink runs in Mae’s blood, too. In 1927, her grandfather, Arthur Brown “A.B.” Whitlock, founded The Gary (Indiana) American, a cornerstone Black newspaper in the industrial Midwest. Her parents ran the paper until 1960, and another uncle owned The Charleston Messenger. “I grew up in a time where much of my life was spent holding that product in my hand and reading it in the morning,” she said. Mae, one of my early editors, worked at the AJC for 23 years, starting in 1984 as a copy editor in the features department. She took a buyout in 2007.

Mae Whitlock Gentry started in 1984 as a copy editor in the features department. “We are used to working in chaos,” she says about her time in the newsroom. (Courtesy of Mae Whitlock Gentry) “I had just turned 55 years old and things were changing,” said Mae, who now lives in Oakland, California, where she writes and edits books and helps care for her four grandchildren. “The internet came and the demands were getting greater and I just was thinking, ‘This is a young person’s game. I’m out.’” Since moving out of 72 Marietta St., we’ve called four different buildings home, including our current spot in Midtown. They’ve all been quieter. No one yells. Everyone guards their space. Deadlines now come and go in a whisper — a byproduct of desk phones disappearing and everyone living on their cells. Even the desks are spotless now. I remember when they were stacked with files and old newspapers. Occasionally an office manager would wander through, threatening you to clean up — something about fire codes — but we never listened.

For at least my first 20 years, I clipped every story I wrote. At first, I filed them neatly in labeled folders. Later, I just tossed them into a drawer. RELATED OPINION: Dear Mom, one more column for the scrapbook Today, four trunks in my garage hold those clips, and many of my colleagues keep similar archives. Even now, nothing beats seeing your byline in print — a small daily affirmation that the work mattered. But I don’t clip stories anymore — everything’s online now. Even now, nothing beats seeing your byline in print — a small daily affirmation that the work mattered. But I don’t clip stories anymore — everything’s online now. I did a quick search of our library system and it appears that I have nearly 3,000 AJC bylines. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution prepares to end its print edition, Ernie Suggs reflects on the newsroom and the unique sound marking each farewell. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

My first byline was published on Oct. 15, 1997: “Clark Atlanta to rush-student aid requests.” My first front-page story came just 13 days later, on Oct. 28, 1997: “Gifts to Emory top all universities in ’96.” My latest A1 story — so far — was Nov. 5, “Atlanta’s civil rights museum reopens, reimagined for the next generation.” My first front-page story came just 13 days later, on Oct. 28, 1997: “Gifts to Emory top all universities in ’96.” My latest A1 story — so far — was Nov. 5, “Atlanta’s civil rights museum reopens, reimagined for the next generation.” When I started at the paper, print circulation topped 600,000. Today, we have about 115,000 subscribers — roughly 40,000 still in print. Back then, I was at the very bottom of the totem pole, the last of those 500 people in the newsroom. Now, somehow, I’m the fourth-longest tenured member of the staff, behind Carrie Teegardin, Bill Torpy and Mike Luckovich. Back then, I was at the very bottom of the totem pole, the last of those 500 people in the newsroom. Now, somehow, I’m the fourth-longest tenured member of the staff, behind Carrie Teegardin, Bill Torpy and Mike Luckovich. How that happened, I’m still not sure. Maybe it is like Rankin and so many others, I have learned to adapt.