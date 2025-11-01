Metro Atlanta

1 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Carrollton, police say

Woman killed during incident in the area of 6th Street.
Carrollton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of 6th Street early Sunday morning on Nov. 2, 2025. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
Carrollton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of 6th Street early Sunday morning on Nov. 2, 2025. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
By
1 hour ago

A woman was killed and two others were injured after a fight sparked a shooting early Sunday in Carrollton, authorities said.

Details are limited, but officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the area of 6th Street, where a fight turned into a shooting, Carrollton police said.

RELATED
Opinion: A mass shooting averted: Atlanta gets lucky, this time

The quiet road is located near Alabama Street and River Drive.

Police said three people were struck by gunfire, including a woman who died at the scene.

Her name was not released.

Two others were taken to local hospitals, police said, one of whom was driven there in a private vehicle. Several police vehicles and a fire truck responded to the roadway, which was surrounded by caution tape, photos showed.

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided by police about what led to the shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-834-4451.

“The incident is currently under investigation and nothing further will be released at this time,” police said in a statement Sunday morning.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Sword attack

‘Everything happened so fast’: Firefighter’s hand reattached after sword attack

Man kills woman in murder-suicide witnessed by child, Hall deputies say

19m ago
CONCERT REVIEW

Brandy, Monica flaunt their R&B reign at star-studded Atlanta concert

Keep Reading

Man kills woman in murder-suicide witnessed by child, Hall deputies say

19m ago

Georgia officer kills a man who attacked a firefighter with a machete, police say

Father fired 12 shots, killed son while officers were at Buckhead scene, police say

Featured

Mayoral Race - Part 1 - Transportation

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda

Georgia women face geographic gaps in prenatal care

Ex-Stonecrest mayor accused of lying about prison time to run for City Council