Metro Atlanta 1 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Carrollton, police say Woman killed during incident in the area of 6th Street. Carrollton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of 6th Street early Sunday morning on Nov. 2, 2025. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

A woman was killed and two others were injured after a fight sparked a shooting early Sunday in Carrollton, authorities said. Details are limited, but officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the area of 6th Street, where a fight turned into a shooting, Carrollton police said.

RELATED Opinion: A mass shooting averted: Atlanta gets lucky, this time The quiet road is located near Alabama Street and River Drive. Police said three people were struck by gunfire, including a woman who died at the scene. Her name was not released. Two others were taken to local hospitals, police said, one of whom was driven there in a private vehicle. Several police vehicles and a fire truck responded to the roadway, which was surrounded by caution tape, photos showed.

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided by police about what led to the shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-834-4451.