1 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in Carrollton, police say

The quiet road is located near Alabama Street and River Drive.
Police said three people were struck by gunfire, including a woman who died at the scene.
Her name was not released.
Two others were taken to local hospitals, police said, one of whom was driven there in a private vehicle. Several police vehicles and a fire truck responded to the roadway, which was surrounded by caution tape, photos showed.
A motive is unclear and no other details were provided by police about what led to the shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-834-4451.
“The incident is currently under investigation and nothing further will be released at this time,” police said in a statement Sunday morning.