Where can I find it?

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: My mother loves Walker’s shortbread cookies. She can no longer tolerate gluten, and I have been buying her the Walker’s Gluten-Free Shortbread Rounds when I can find them, but they are not always easily available. Can you tell me where to get these, please? Thank you. — Dina T., Peachtree Corners

Walker’s Gluten-Free Shortbread Rounds substitute regular wheat flour with a blend of rice and corn flours, along with potato starch. (Courtesy)

A: Founded by Joseph Walker in 1898, the family-owned company continues to bake its beloved cookies in the Scottish Highlands. Although gluten-free, Walker’s Shortbread still derives its rich flavor from butter. You can find 4.9-ounce boxes of Walker’s Gluten-Free Shortbread Rounds for $6.99 at Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585.

Q: Not sure if you can help, but I have a lot of silver serving pieces, coffee urns, etc., left to me from my mom and grandmother. Do you know if there is a market to sell this type of silver? I’m pretty sure the majority of it is real silver, and there may also be some silver plate. Thanks. — Melody Davidson, Suwanee

A: Melody, I have two options for you so you can figure out which would best suit your needs. Consignment Furniture Depot, 5461 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, 770-452-1545, has been in the consignment business for 15 years. The store is located on Historic Antique Row. It boasts a showroom with more than 12,000 square feet filled with new and gently used home furnishings, rugs, mirrors, accessories, original artwork, high-end handbags and jewelry. Take photos of your silver items and email them to info@consignmentfurnituredepot.com. Include your name and phone number along with information about the pieces.

You can also check out Encore Interior Consignment, 266 S. Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, 770-629-2409. The store offers a wide selection of furniture, wall décor, draperies, rugs and lamps. Encore also asks that you send a photo of your items before bringing them in. You can email images to consign@encoreconsignptc.com.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

