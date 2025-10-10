Where can I find it?

A: Lucy’s Market, 56 East Andrews Drive, Atlanta, 404-869-9222, offers four varieties of Georgia Grinders nut butters. The peanut butter comes in both creamy and crunchy varieties, and 12-ounce glass jars sell for $8 each.

Q: I read about pet shelters in other cities lending dogs for a day. I have tried to find this in Atlanta because it sounds like a great program. Could you help me find something like this? Thanks so much. — Deborah Hunter, Atlanta

A: Not only can you spend a day romping with a shelter pup through the Dog for the Day program at LifeLine Animal Project, but the local shelter also offers sleepovers through its Weekend Warriors option. To take a dog for the day, you must be at least 18 years old. The shelter will provide a leash and an “Adopt Me” vest. All dogs in the program are microchipped, spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccines.

There are a few guidelines to follow. The dog must stay on a leash when it’s not in an enclosed yard or inside a home. You may not visit dog parks or allow them to meet other dogs. Feel free, however, to go on hikes and socialize with your dog.

For more extended stays, the Weekend Warriors program operates as a mini-foster situation. LifeLine requests a commitment of at least three days, but you’re welcome to keep the dog longer. You’ll receive a crate and food for the duration of your dog’s stay. LifeLine Animal Project offers several locations throughout the Atlanta area. For more information, visit lifelineanimal.org.

