Metro Atlanta Tyrese Gibson surrenders on animal cruelty charge, released from jail on bond The entertainer is accused of allowing his dogs to kill a neighbor’s dog in Buckhead. Actor Tyrese Gibson, show in this photo from 2022, turned himself in to the Fulton County jail on Friday on an animal cruelty charge. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Tyrese Gibson turned himself in Friday morning to the Fulton County jail, where records show he was briefly booked on an animal cruelty charge. Gibson, 46, was later released from jail after posting $20,000 bond, according to records.

On Sept. 18, Gibson’s four dogs allegedly attacked and killed a neighbor’s 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel in Buckhead, police said. The dog, Henry, did not survive. On Sept. 18, Gibson’s four dogs allegedly attacked and killed a neighbor’s 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel in Buckhead, police said. The dog, Henry, did not survive. RELATED Tyrese Gibson wanted after his dogs allegedly killed another dog in Buckhead Gibson, a Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer and an actor best known for his roles in the “Fast and Furious” and “Transformers” film series, was not home at the time of the attack, his attorney previously said. Gabe Banks said his client removed his dogs and “is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly.” “Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment,” Banks said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution early Tuesday.

Harrison Parker is seen with his dog Henry. Sept. 29, 2025.

“Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals,” his lawyer said. Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services said the agency received several calls about Gibson’s dogs beginning April 20. That’s when a caller reported that three adult cane corsos and nine cane corso puppies were running loose. Five days later, animal control spoke with Gibson and told him he would need to have a permit through the Department of Agriculture since he had more than 10 dogs, authorities said. After the attack last month, officers spoke by phone with Gibson and tried to get him to surrender four cane corsos to animal control, a police report states. Gibson refused and said he would “figure out” the situation in a few days. Gibson also “admitted that he believes his dogs killed Henry” and knew it had been “an ongoing issue over the past few months with his dogs getting out,” according to the report.