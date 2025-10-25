News

Sweet Tea: Take a look in a book

Plus: Drum major history, spooky cities
What’s your favorite book by a Southern author? When I was younger, I was riveted by a collection of short stories by Flannery O’Connor, stark and gothic and crackling with buried fire. I know we wouldn’t personally agree on many things, but I often wondered what she thought of the world, from what strange earth she grew in 1920s Savannah.

Good Southern authors are like that. They handle the myriad facets of Southern identity with care and nuance; the good, the bad, the undeniably ugly and the ineffably human. Through their words, our own prism is turned and we see our home with different eyes.

NEW HARPER LEE JUST DROPPED

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” forever put Monroeville, Alabama, on the literary map and has become an enduring parable of Southern history. Lee died in 2016, but she left behind a lifetime of unseen writing.

Some of her previously unpublished short writings were just released in a collection called “The Land of Sweet Forever.”

📚 READ MORE: What one book critic thinks of Lee’s ‘new to us’ work

A MAJOR DRUM MAJOR

Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede, is a Lithonia native who attended Southwest DeKalb High School.
Drum majors are the leaders of marching bands, the people you see high-stepping out front every college game day. It’s an honor and an art. (It also looks like a really great cardio workout.)

At Florida A&M University, head drum major Oluwamodupe Oloyede is giving crowds another reason to cheer. She’s the storied HBCU’s first female head drum major, and she hails from right here in Atlanta.

Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, all we see are boss women running the enterprise. So, when people will say, ‘Girls can't do this and girls can't do that,' I'm like, what do you mean? I was raised to say you can do whatever you set your mind to.

- Oluwamodupe Oloyede

🎷 READ MORE: What it means to be a female head drum major of a historic band

WHO DOES HALLOWEEN THE BEST DOWN HERE?

The Krewe of Boo, a Mardi-Gras-inspired Halloween parade, puts a NOLA spin on spookiness.
Obviously this is an impossible question, but some areas in the South know how to bring their own flavor.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🏛️ Montgomery, AL: Two beautiful statues honoring Alabama natives Rosa Parks and Helen Keller went up at the state capitol. Created with the help of the Alabama Women’s Tribute Statue Commission, they’re the first statues of women to grace the grounds. More from WBRC

🎃 Holly Springs, NC: Since 2020, Skeletons for St. Jude has encouraged people to decorate their houses to raise awareness and funds for children’s cancer research. It all started in North Carolina, when a man named Jeff Robertson turned media attention around his eye-catching Halloween display into an opportunity to support a good cause. More from St. Jude

🩺 Laurel, MS: A trauma doctor at South Central Regional Medical Center became the first physician in Mississippi to earn a Trauma Pin after tirelessly treating and accompanying a young gunshot wound victim. A Mississippi Trauma Pin is a great honor, given to responder for exemplary care. More from WDAM.

🧡 Hillview, KY: A local man was going to pass on his usual elaborate Halloween display this year after his brother died last October. Instead, the city of Hillview reached out and asked him to collaborate on a Halloween event that raised money for charity, helped cover money for a memorial bench and brought neighbors together to honor his loss. More from WAVE.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

You can really penetrate someone's life like that and really make a connection and make yourself part of their daily routine. People could be in a bad place but they wake knowing they could get a chuckle or a little peace from what you do.

- Radio host Bert Weiss

After 25 years, Atlanta radio icon Bert Weiss of “The Bert Show” hung up his headphones for good. The nationally syndicated show was a morning ritual for countless people, and Weiss says he’s overwhelmed at how much the show meant to people. Here are his favorite show memories, and more musings from his final time on the air.

