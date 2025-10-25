Sweet Tea: Take a look in a book

What’s your favorite book by a Southern author? When I was younger, I was riveted by a collection of short stories by Flannery O’Connor, stark and gothic and crackling with buried fire. I know we wouldn’t personally agree on many things, but I often wondered what she thought of the world, from what strange earth she grew in 1920s Savannah.

Good Southern authors are like that. They handle the myriad facets of Southern identity with care and nuance; the good, the bad, the undeniably ugly and the ineffably human. Through their words, our own prism is turned and we see our home with different eyes.