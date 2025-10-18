Sweet Tea: How andouille do?

The 50th Annual Andouille Festival (don’t call it a sausage fest) is on this weekend in LaPlace, Louisiana. How well do you know your Creole and Cajun meatstuffs? Let’s make you an andouille expert:

💵 Mobile, AL: The city’s historic “Black Wall Street,” once a thriving business district for Black Alabamians during segregation, is getting a $11.3 million makeover from city, county, and federal efforts. Mobile wants to revitalize its downtown with an improved civil rights and cultural heritage district. More from AL.com

🏈 Richmond, VA: Girls flag football is a hit in Virginia. The Virginia High School League introduced it as a sport this spring, with an assist from the nearby(ish) Washington Commanders. Hundreds of girls have already fallen in love with the new challenge, and interest is growing. More from The Richmond Times-Dispatch

🐕 Charleston, SC: The Medical University of South Carolina held a “Blessing of the Therapy Dogs” event last week, which roughly coincided with the Christian Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals. More than 100 therapy dogs bring smiles to patients at MUSC. It’s also the the therapy animal program’s 20th year running. More from WCSC

🍲 New Orleans, LA: Popular NOLA brunch chain Ruby Slipper is offering free meals to federal employees during the government shutdown. “Delicious food has always been central to bringing people together,” the restaurant’s CEO said. More from the Times-Picayune

💪🏽 Augusta, GA: The VA Augusta Health Care System was recently ranked No. 1 among VA health care facilities for engagement of veterans with PTSD. VA Augusta takes an especially personal and tailored approach to treatment, knowing triumph over trauma can often be a lifelong pursuit. More from Augusta Good News

