Sweet Tea: How andouille do?

Plus: Black Wall Street, music for a cause
57 minutes ago

As I write this, I’m sitting on a dock on Lake Sinclair, a few hours southeast of Atlanta. The water is glassy, the sun is golden and I am grateful all over again to live near such beauty. Did you know the nearby town of Milledgeville was the original state capital of Georgia? Scenery and substance.

Hey there, I’m so glad you’re here. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, a newsletter for refreshing, positive stories from around the South. Sit and stay awhile. We have so much to tell you.

MAKING HOPE OUT OF HARDSHIP

ALS is a terminal diagnosis, and Hopkins' energy, drive and hope have astounded his friends.
You know what kind of people I admire? The people who face hardship, and in some alchemy of human kindness, use the experience to help others.

Those are good friends. When a homie loses some gas, you don’t leave him behind. You switch gears so everyone’s cruising together.

HOW THE SAUSAGE GETS MADE

Andouille sausage is the link of choice for Cajun and Creole staples like gumbo and red beans and rice. Also delicious all by itself.
The 50th Annual Andouille Festival (don’t call it a sausage fest) is on this weekend in LaPlace, Louisiana. How well do you know your Creole and Cajun meatstuffs? Let’s make you an andouille expert:

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

💵 Mobile, AL: The city’s historic “Black Wall Street,” once a thriving business district for Black Alabamians during segregation, is getting a $11.3 million makeover from city, county, and federal efforts. Mobile wants to revitalize its downtown with an improved civil rights and cultural heritage district. More from AL.com

🏈 Richmond, VA: Girls flag football is a hit in Virginia. The Virginia High School League introduced it as a sport this spring, with an assist from the nearby(ish) Washington Commanders. Hundreds of girls have already fallen in love with the new challenge, and interest is growing. More from The Richmond Times-Dispatch

🐕 Charleston, SC: The Medical University of South Carolina held a “Blessing of the Therapy Dogs” event last week, which roughly coincided with the Christian Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals. More than 100 therapy dogs bring smiles to patients at MUSC. It’s also the the therapy animal program’s 20th year running. More from WCSC

🍲 New Orleans, LA: Popular NOLA brunch chain Ruby Slipper is offering free meals to federal employees during the government shutdown. “Delicious food has always been central to bringing people together,” the restaurant’s CEO said. More from the Times-Picayune

💪🏽 Augusta, GA: The VA Augusta Health Care System was recently ranked No. 1 among VA health care facilities for engagement of veterans with PTSD. VA Augusta takes an especially personal and tailored approach to treatment, knowing triumph over trauma can often be a lifelong pursuit. More from Augusta Good News

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Life is basically a crab leg and we're all trying to find one little nugget of feel-good inside.

- Roy Wood Jr. in his comedy special "Imperfect Messenger"

Comedian and Alabama native Roy Wood, Jr., knows how to make us laugh even if it hurts a little. (Oh, did you know his dad Roy Wood Sr. was a pioneering civil rights journalist?) As Junior would say, I hope you find your crab leg today.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

