As I write this, I’m sitting on a dock on Lake Sinclair, a few hours southeast of Atlanta. The water is glassy, the sun is golden and I am grateful all over again to live near such beauty. Did you know the nearby town of Milledgeville was the original state capital of Georgia? Scenery and substance.
Sweet Tea: How andouille do?
You know what kind of people I admire? The people who face hardship, and in some alchemy of human kindness, use the experience to help others.
- John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member of the uber-popular country group The Zac Brown Band, was diagnosed with ALS in 2021.
- Faced with life-changing news, Hopkins and his wife Jennifer created the Hop on a Cure Foundation which has raised more than $4 million for ALS research.
- The foundation is holding its second annual Harmony for Hope fundraiser today, with several fellow country acts slated to perform.
- Oh, and Hopkins is still touring with the band. He says he can’t move as quickly and has had to modify some guitar parts, but his band members and wife take care of him well.
Those are good friends. When a homie loses some gas, you don’t leave him behind. You switch gears so everyone’s cruising together.
HOW THE SAUSAGE GETS MADE
The 50th Annual Andouille Festival (don’t call it a sausage fest) is on this weekend in LaPlace, Louisiana. How well do you know your Creole and Cajun meatstuffs? Let’s make you an andouille expert:
- NOLA’s favorite spicy smoked sausage originally came from France. No surprise there.
- The French version, however, is fattier, less spiced and more loosely packed. (I looked up what OG andouille looks like and I am uncomfortable.) Oh, and it was traditionally made with wine.
- The glow-up is thanks to the general culinary genius of West Africans and other influences that make up Louisiana’s trademark melting pot of cultures. The andouille we know and love is usually made with shoulder meat rather than organ meat, making it leaner and less like, well, an entrail filled with more entrails.
- Oh, and while we’re at it: Boudin? Just pudding in French, going back to the European tradition of calling sausage-like meat dishes “puddings.” That also makes me uncomfortable. Puddings are made out of bananas, OK?
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
💵 Mobile, AL: The city’s historic “Black Wall Street,” once a thriving business district for Black Alabamians during segregation, is getting a $11.3 million makeover from city, county, and federal efforts. Mobile wants to revitalize its downtown with an improved civil rights and cultural heritage district. More from AL.com
🏈 Richmond, VA: Girls flag football is a hit in Virginia. The Virginia High School League introduced it as a sport this spring, with an assist from the nearby(ish) Washington Commanders. Hundreds of girls have already fallen in love with the new challenge, and interest is growing. More from The Richmond Times-Dispatch
🐕 Charleston, SC: The Medical University of South Carolina held a “Blessing of the Therapy Dogs” event last week, which roughly coincided with the Christian Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals. More than 100 therapy dogs bring smiles to patients at MUSC. It’s also the the therapy animal program’s 20th year running. More from WCSC
🍲 New Orleans, LA: Popular NOLA brunch chain Ruby Slipper is offering free meals to federal employees during the government shutdown. “Delicious food has always been central to bringing people together,” the restaurant’s CEO said. More from the Times-Picayune
💪🏽 Augusta, GA: The VA Augusta Health Care System was recently ranked No. 1 among VA health care facilities for engagement of veterans with PTSD. VA Augusta takes an especially personal and tailored approach to treatment, knowing triumph over trauma can often be a lifelong pursuit. More from Augusta Good News
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Life is basically a crab leg and we're all trying to find one little nugget of feel-good inside.
Comedian and Alabama native Roy Wood, Jr., knows how to make us laugh even if it hurts a little. (Oh, did you know his dad Roy Wood Sr. was a pioneering civil rights journalist?) As Junior would say, I hope you find your crab leg today.
