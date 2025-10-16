Metro Atlanta Relatives in Georgia, El Salvador devastated by I-85 crash that killed 8 Truck driver charged after Jackson County wreck killed 3 adults, 5 children from the same family. Carmen Gavidia Ramírez shows a portrait of her sister, Maribel Ramírez, and her nephew Evan, who died in a crash in Jackson County. Ramírez is shown at her home in Tepetitan, El Salvador. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Nearly two decades ago, Maribel Ramírez left her home in El Salvador for a better life in the United States. Later, she brought her brothers and a young daughter to her new homeland, where Ramírez gave birth to additional children and became a grandmother, her family told The Associated Press. But now, relatives in Georgia and El Salvador are dealing with a devastating tragedy. Eight members of the family were killed Monday afternoon in a fiery crash on I-85 in northeast Georgia. Ramírez, 42, and her five children, Justin, Andy, Natali, Evan and Kenia, who was three months pregnant, died in the wreck. Kenia's husband, Darwin Ventura, and their child Kayle also died.

RELATED Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash Investigators believe a semitrailer driver was distracted and trailed the family's Dodge van too closely seconds before slamming into the back of it, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The impact started a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles. The van was so destroyed that investigators initially believed there were only seven victims. The truck driver, Kane Aaron Hammock of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with eight counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree feticide, following too closely, distracted driving and operating a vehicle without a current plate, according to the State Patrol. All of the charges are misdemeanors. Bond for Hammock, 33, was set at $93,000, and he remained Thursday in the Jackson County jail. A spokesperson for Clermont Trucking, where it is believed Hammock worked, had no comment Thursday. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Clermont Trucking has had 15 crashes since 2015.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating Monday’s wreck.

Eight people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon on I-85 in Jackson County. A van transporting cats was among the vehicles involved in the crash, a rescue group said. (Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters) The Jackson County coroner said DNA testing was required to identify the victims, and those results are pending. But family members in Gwinnett County and El Salvador have identified those killed. “It’s something painful that we’re living through,” Carmen Gavidia Ramírez, Maribel’s sister, told the AP in El Salvador. “I couldn’t believe it when they called us Monday night to tell us they had died. I still can’t believe it — it can’t be true, but it is.” The family is hopeful their relatives can be buried in El Salvador, but the costs of transporting their remains is daunting, Carmen said. Some in the small community of Tepetitan have reached out with offers to help. “But I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.