Man found dead on I-75 after road rage shootout, GSP says

Authorities said the man was struck by two other drivers after road rage incident.

The 21-year-old man was traveling northbound on the interstate in a silver sedan at about 10:20 p.m. when he struck the rear right side of a Ford pickup truck near Northside Drive, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A man died Saturday night after getting into a road rage shootout with another driver on I-75, where he was later struck by two vehicles, including an Atlanta police patrol car, authorities said.

After both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, the man walked over and gunfire was exchanged between the two drivers, troopers said.

Witnesses saw the man fall into lane six of the interstate following the shooting, where he was struck by an unidentified driver who left the scene, troopers said.

Soon after, an Atlanta police officer traveling in that lane also struck the man, according to the GSP.

In a statement, Atlanta police said their officers were patrolling the interstate and found the man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, which did not immediately share his name or cause of death.