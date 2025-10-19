Man found dead on I-75 after road rage shootout, GSP says

Metro Atlanta
Authorities said the man was struck by two other drivers after road rage incident.
A man died Saturday night after getting into a road rage shootout with another driver on I-75, where he was later struck by two vehicles, including an Atlanta police patrol car, authorities said.
The 21-year-old man was traveling northbound on the interstate in a silver sedan at about 10:20 p.m. when he struck the rear right side of a Ford pickup truck near Northside Drive, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
After both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, the man walked over and gunfire was exchanged between the two drivers, troopers said.
Witnesses saw the man fall into lane six of the interstate following the shooting, where he was struck by an unidentified driver who left the scene, troopers said.
Soon after, an Atlanta police officer traveling in that lane also struck the man, according to the GSP.
In a statement, Atlanta police said their officers were patrolling the interstate and found the man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, which did not immediately share his name or cause of death.
On Sunday, a GSP spokesperson said it was unclear if the man died in the shooting or when he was struck on the interstate, as the report was not yet completed.
The GSP said Atlanta police was handling the investigation into the shooting and initial crash, while the state agency was handling the other crashes.
