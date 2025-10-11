Man arrested after vandalizing King Center in Atlanta, police say

The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old Brent Jones. He faces charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement.

The Eternal Flame, according to the King Center’s website, symbolizes the “continuing effort to realize Dr. King’s dream of the ‘Beloved Community,’ which was his vision for a world of justice, peace and equality for all mankind.”

A spokesperson for the King Center called the incident “minor” and confirmed the venue remains open.

“While there was minimal damage to the Eternal Flame and the surrounding area, The King Center remains fully open to visitors,” the spokesperson said. “The Eternal Flame still burns with love, and we continue to welcome everyone with open arms and gratitude for the incredible support of our beloved community. The dream lives on.”

