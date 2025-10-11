Metro Atlanta

Man arrested after vandalizing King Center in Atlanta, police say

The suspect is accused of stomping on the Eternal Flame and urinating in the reflective pool, according to authorities.
The Eternal Flame at the King Center in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood was damaged early Saturday morning, Atlanta police said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
The Eternal Flame at the King Center in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood was damaged early Saturday morning, Atlanta police said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
By
1 hour ago

A man was arrested Saturday, accused of vandalizing the King Center in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said.

Atlanta police officers were called to the center located at 449 Auburn Ave. around 4:30 a.m. A security guard told police a man urinated in the reflective pool and stomped on the Eternal Flame, which authorities said caused “significant” damage.

RELATED
How the King Center upheld the integrity of MLK Day 2025

The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old Brent Jones. He faces charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement.

The Eternal Flame, according to the King Center’s website, symbolizes the “continuing effort to realize Dr. King’s dream of the ‘Beloved Community,’ which was his vision for a world of justice, peace and equality for all mankind.”

A spokesperson for the King Center called the incident “minor” and confirmed the venue remains open.

“While there was minimal damage to the Eternal Flame and the surrounding area, The King Center remains fully open to visitors,” the spokesperson said. “The Eternal Flame still burns with love, and we continue to welcome everyone with open arms and gratitude for the incredible support of our beloved community. The dream lives on.”

Police did not provide a motive in the incident.

RELATED
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Sinking Georgia coast

Judge resigns as council president after Florida strip club arrest

2h ago

Residential development could leave big mark on tiny DeKalb village

Farm staff ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by death of Paulding girl on field trip

Keep Reading

‘A new day’: Cobb church holds service in parking lot after devastating fire

Under Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s watch, detainees are being treated inhumanely

Georgia sheriff settles pastor’s fight to continue horse trough baptisms

Featured

Trump

Surgeons general: RFK Jr. endangers CDC staff he is supposed to protect

Residential development could leave big mark on tiny DeKalb village

Rep. Williams presses White House on conditions in Atlanta’s ICE field office