Lawrenceville 19-year-old killed girlfriend in unintended shooting, warrant says

A 19-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend “without any intention to do so” at a Lawrenceville home early Thursday, according to police and an arrest warrant.

Lawrenceville police responded to a home in the 900 block of Lauren Kay Court around 1:20 a.m. where they found the woman in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by officials as 19-year-old Nina Barron Ramirez.

Her boyfriend, Sebastian Prestridge, shot her in the face, according to the arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prestridge was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and was still in the Gwinnett County jail as of Friday morning. Police said he remained at the scene and was detained without incident.

