Metro Atlanta

Lawrenceville 19-year-old killed girlfriend in unintended shooting, warrant says

The man faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter after shooting the woman, who was identified by officials.
By
1 hour ago

A 19-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend “without any intention to do so” at a Lawrenceville home early Thursday, according to police and an arrest warrant.

Lawrenceville police responded to a home in the 900 block of Lauren Kay Court around 1:20 a.m. where they found the woman in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by officials as 19-year-old Nina Barron Ramirez.

Her boyfriend, Sebastian Prestridge, shot her in the face, according to the arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prestridge was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and was still in the Gwinnett County jail as of Friday morning. Police said he remained at the scene and was detained without incident.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Lawrenceville police spokesperson Captain Dena Pauly said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing, she added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

AGCO

Georgia firm makes $2B bet AI and automation can transform farming

31m ago

Metro Atlanta enters severe drought with no relief in sight

1h ago

Georgia judge charged with DUI after parking lot incident at Jacksonville strip club

Keep Reading

Man, woman dead in shooting at Gwinnett home, police say

Man fatally shot girlfriend, her brother at DeKalb home, records reveal

Indiana set to execute man convicted of 2001 rape and murder of small-town teenage girl

Featured

Biz of Entertainment/Financial Times Panel

‘We’re coming for your jobs,’ California says of Atlanta’s film industry

Metro Atlanta enters severe drought with no relief in sight

1h ago

Georgia judge charged with DUI after parking lot incident at Jacksonville strip club