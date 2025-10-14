BREAKING

Sandy Springs officer’s thumb grazed by bullet amid standoff; GBI investigating

Suspect remains barricaded inside home, police say.
By and
Updated 24 minutes ago

A Sandy Springs officer’s thumb was grazed by a bullet Tuesday during a confrontation with a suspect at a home, officials said.

The suspect remains barricaded inside, authorities confirmed. The GBI said it was requested by the department to assist with the investigation.

Officers flocked to the house off North River Parkway near Carroll Manor Drive around 11:15 a.m., a Sandy Springs police spokesperson at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The area is near the Carroll Manor neighborhood, just west of Ga. 400.

The GBI is investigating after a Sandy Springs officer was grazed by a bullet in a neighborhood off North River Parkway. (Channel 2 Action News)
The GBI is investigating after a Sandy Springs officer was grazed by a bullet in a neighborhood off North River Parkway. (Channel 2 Action News)

When officers arrived, they “went to make contact with the subject inside of the house and were met with gunfire,” the spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The scene was still active as of 1:30 p.m., and the department is asking the public to avoid the area. Crime scene tape has been strung up across North River Parkway near Sandy Springs Middle School.

Additional details have not been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Jackson County crash

8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash in NE Georgia, coroner says

1h ago

2 lucky metro Atlantans each win $1 million playing Powerball

2h ago

Inside campaign fundraising for Atlanta mayor, City Council president races

Keep Reading

Police describe gunfight in which 2 Pennsylvania state troopers were wounded and a suspect killed

Man killed woman as she slept, then himself in Gwinnett home, police say

Arrest made in Alabama capital city shooting that left 2 dead and 12 injured last weekend

Featured

DELTA EMPLOYEE
EXCLUSIVE

Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution

8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash in NE Georgia, coroner says

1h ago