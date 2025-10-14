BREAKING Sandy Springs officer’s thumb grazed by bullet amid standoff; GBI investigating Suspect remains barricaded inside home, police say.

A Sandy Springs officer’s thumb was grazed by a bullet Tuesday during a confrontation with a suspect at a home, officials said. The suspect remains barricaded inside, authorities confirmed. The GBI said it was requested by the department to assist with the investigation.

Officers flocked to the house off North River Parkway near Carroll Manor Drive around 11:15 a.m., a Sandy Springs police spokesperson at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The area is near the Carroll Manor neighborhood, just west of Ga. 400. The GBI is investigating after a Sandy Springs officer was grazed by a bullet in a neighborhood off North River Parkway. (Channel 2 Action News) When officers arrived, they “went to make contact with the subject inside of the house and were met with gunfire,” the spokesperson said. The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The scene was still active as of 1:30 p.m., and the department is asking the public to avoid the area. Crime scene tape has been strung up across North River Parkway near Sandy Springs Middle School.