Metro Atlanta Ex-Georgia mayor faces sentencing decade after crash killed 2 teens Anthony Scott was convicted of vehicular homicide in the September 2015 wreck that happened when he was a state trooper. Kylie Hope Lindsey, 17, (left) and Isabella Alise Chinchilla, 16, died from their injuries following a September 2015 crash in Carroll County. Both attended South Paulding High School. (Courtesy of family)

Exactly 10 years ago, the funerals for two Paulding County teenagers killed in a horrific crash were held hours apart in the same church. On Wednesday, the former Georgia State Patrol trooper who hit 90 mph before causing that 2015 wreck will return to the courthouse where he was recently convicted to find out his fate. Anthony "AJ" Scott could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Scott was found guilty of two counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of vehicular homicide, speeding and reckless driving. The verdict came after 13 hours of jury deliberations and more than six years after his first Carroll County trial ended in a mistrial. RELATED Small town mayor convicted in crash that killed two Georgia teens Since the crash, he was fired as a trooper, became a city councilman in Buchanan and then was elected as the small town's mayor, a position he was ousted from after his conviction. After his Aug. 27 conviction, Scott was placed in handcuffs and booked into the Carroll jail, where he has been held awaiting sentencing. Outside the courtroom, the girls' mothers expressed their relief and the feeling of closure. "Finally," Leslie Woods said. "Yes, finally," Kellie Lindsey echoed. "Finally, someone saw what we've been seeing for almost 10 years."

Woods lost her 16-year-old daughter, Isabella Chinchilla, in the crash. Lindsey's daughter, 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, also died. Both teens, students at South Paulding High School, were in the backseat of a Nissan Sentra, investigators determined after the crash.

Anthony "AJ" Scott was elected mayor of Buchanan in 2019. Now he awaits his fate after being convicted of killing two teens in a car crash. (Courtesy of City of Buchanan) Two others — Dillon Lewis Wall, then 18, and Benjamin Alan Finken, then 17 — were critically injured. Wall, the driver, was the only teen wearing a seat belt. Although alcohol bottles were found in the Nissan, Wall did not have alcohol in his system, according to testimony. The 2019 mistrial in the case against Scott led to back-and-forth legal challenges. Carroll County Superior Court Judge John Simpson declared the mistrial because he believed prosecutors withheld evidence in the case, including a theory about where one of the girls had been sitting in the car. Prosecutors argued they didn't believe the new theory was relevant to the case and said they had turned over all evidence. Simpson and the former Carroll district attorney both recused themselves from the case, leading Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office to take over the prosecution. In the fall of 2019, Scott ran for mayor of Buchanan, winning the seat in the same year of his mistrial. He was reelected in 2023. Buchanan, the town seat of Haralson County, is about 55 miles west of Atlanta at the Georgia-Alabama line and has about 1,000 residents.

The crash survivors and Scott all testified during the retrial. Scott's defense team argued the teens had been drinking and Wall did not use a signal when turning in front of the patrol car. Attorney Mac Pilgrim told the jury in closing arguments the crash was an accident. The jury instead agreed with prosecutors, who said it was Scott's disregard for the posted speed limit of 55 mph that caused the crash. He was relieved of his mayoral duties.