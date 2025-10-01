Ex-Georgia mayor faces sentencing decade after crash killed 2 teens

Sept. 26, 2015: Trooper Anthony “AJ” Scott collides with a Nissan Sentra on U.S. 27 in Carroll County. Two teenagers, Kylie Hope Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Alise Chinchilla, 16, were killed. Both were students at South Paulding High School.
Oct. 1, 2015: The funerals for Kylie and Isabella are held hours apart at West Ridge Church in Dallas.
Oct. 7, 2015: Georgia State Patrol fires Scott after investigators determine he was driving 91 mph 5 seconds before the fatal crash.
Feb. 17, 2016: Grand jury fails to indict Scott.
November 2016: The case is presented to a different grand jury, which indicts Scott on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving. However, a judge later throws out the indictment.
Aug. 31, 2017: Scott is indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violating oath of office, and one count each of speeding and reckless driving.
May 13, 2019: Scott’s first trial begins.
May 24, 2019: A mistrial is declared.
Aug. 18, 2025: Scott’s second trial begins.
Aug. 27: A jury convicts Scott on five of six charges: two counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of vehicular homicide, speeding and reckless driving. He is booked into the Carroll County jail.
