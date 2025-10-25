Metro Atlanta Driver to serve 16 years for 100 mph racing crash that killed 5 teens Labor Day 2023 crash caused pickup truck to plunge 37 feet to interstate ramp. A 2023 Labor Day crash killed five people and injured three others in Gwinnet County, according to police. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

By Alexis Stevens Updated 21 minutes ago link copied

The crash was horrific — a truck plunged 37 feet from I-85 to a ramp below, according to Gwinnett County police. The crash was horrific — a truck plunged 37 feet from I-85 to a ramp below, according to Gwinnett County police. Five teenagers were killed, including two passengers who were ejected on impact, around 4 a.m. on Labor Day in 2023. One victim had just celebrated his 19th birthday hours earlier.

After the crash, police determined two young drivers had been racing, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. Last week, the driver who survived pleaded guilty for his role in the crash and was sentenced to 30 years, including 16 years in prison and the remainder on probation, according to the Gwinnett district attorney. After the crash, police determined two young drivers had been racing, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. Last week, the driver who survived pleaded guilty for his role in the crash and was sentenced to 30 years, including 16 years in prison and the remainder on probation, according to the Gwinnett district attorney. RELATED Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover takes detour, vanishes in Atlanta Emanuel Rene Esfahani, now 22, pleaded guilty to five counts of vehicular homicide in the first degree, along with charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt, court documents show. Investigators believe Hung Nguyen, 18, of Lawrenceville, was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma double cab and collided with an Infiniti G35, driven by Esfahani, on Ga. 316 while both vehicles negotiated a curve, the police report stated after the crash. Police later determined Nguyen and Esfahani were racing.

“They were speeding in excess of 100 mph on the exit ramp from State Route 316 to Pleasant Hill Road when they came upon a vehicle traveling slower than they were,” a Gwinnett police spokesperson said in a statement. “They were speeding in excess of 100 mph on the exit ramp from State Route 316 to Pleasant Hill Road when they came upon a vehicle traveling slower than they were,” a Gwinnett police spokesperson said in a statement.

RELATED Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed The Toyota passed the slower vehicle on the left and the Infiniti passed on the right, likely in the right emergency lane, according to investigators. A box truck was stopped in the emergency lane, causing Esfahani to swerve left. The Infiniti went across the lanes of travel and hit the truck, according to police. The Toyota lost traction and began to spin and roll, police said. “That is when the Tacoma continued to travel right across the lanes, making an impact with the retaining wall,” police said. “The excess speed caused it to carry over the wall and fall to the ramp 37 feet below.” In addition to Nguyen, the crash killed Katie Gaitan, 17, Ashley Gaitan, 16, and Coral Lorenzo, 17, all from Atlanta, and Abner Santana, 19, of Suwanee. All five died at the scene. Communities in metro Atlanta grieved those killed during what should have been a fun holiday weekend.