DeKalb officer shot teen girl who had gun in waistband, GBI says

The girl was taken to the hospital and is stable, officials say.

Officers responded to “a report of someone armed with a gun” in the 2000 block of Treehills Parkway in the Stone Mountain area, according to DeKalb police. The GBI said police encountered two teens just after 2:30 p.m.

Officers removed a gun from the waistband of a teen boy and then “noticed an object in the waistband of the teenage girl and identified it as a gun,” the GBI said.

"The officer gave commands for the girl to drop the gun. The girl raised her shirt, and a gun was visible. The girl reached for the gun and began to draw it from her waistband. The officer fired their weapon, hitting the teenage girl," the GBI said in a news release.

She was taken to the hospital and is stable, while the boy was taken into custody and detained at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center. Officials did not provide the teens’ names, ages or any charges.

It was the 62nd officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI this year. There had been 72 such shootings in Georgia by this time last year.