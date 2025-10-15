Baby’s body found days after disappearance in Clayton County, official says

Clayton County investigators had been searching for 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt since Sunday. (Courtesy of Clayton County police)

6-month-old Nnakai Pratt’s father faces a new charge of making false statements after his Monday arrest on unrelated charges.

A more detailed report should be available later this week, Byars told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

Baby missing in Clayton, but police say they don’t believe dad’s abduction story

Since Sunday morning, authorities had worked tirelessly to locate the toddler. Medical examiner’s office director Brian Byars did not say exactly where the baby was found, but confirmed the body was located “in the vicinity” of the apartment complex where his father, Antonio Pearce, reported the kidnapping.

From the beginning, Clayton County police investigators said they knew something wasn’t right about a father’s story that his young son had been kidnapped by robbers. On Tuesday night, they found what they feared all along: baby Nnakai Pratt’s lifeless body.

It was an arduous, multiday search for a missing 6-month-old that left a family and community in anguish, wondering what could have happened.

Pearce, 38, was arrested Monday on unrelated charges, and a new charge of making false statements was added Tuesday, according to jail records. During a first appearance hearing Wednesday morning, a judge explained the charge is tied to the baby's disappearance.

“You did provide contradictory statements in an investigation of a missing child, and when witness accounts verified your contradictory statements, you admitted to concealing and falsifying material facts,” the judge told Pearce.

Pearce was denied bond during the hearing. His next court date will be Nov. 10.

The other charges Pearce faces are possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a child restraint violation, according to police and jail records.