Baby missing in Clayton, but police say they don’t believe dad’s abduction story

While investigators said they don’t believe that story, one big question remained after hours of searching: Where is baby Nnakai Pratt?

A father said he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect then took his 6-month-old son, according to Clayton County police.

“At this moment, the facts surrounding the disappearance of baby Nnakai Pratt are highly questionable, and CCPD detectives have deemed Nnakai Pratt’s father to be a suspect in his sudden disappearance,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, was arrested on unrelated charges, including possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a child restraint violation, according to police and jail records. Pearce, 38, was being held without bond Monday afternoon at the Clayton jail.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to 100 Valley Hill Road near Riverdale, where Pearce reported a robbery and kidnapping, according to police. He said valuables were stolen and the child was taken from the car seat carrier he was in, and the suspects left in an unknown direction, police said.

“As the investigation into the missing child advanced, detectives became suspicious due to inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play,” police said.