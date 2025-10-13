Baby missing in Clayton, but police say they don’t believe dad’s abduction story

A father said he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect then took his 6-month-old son, according to Clayton County police.
While investigators said they don’t believe that story, one big question remained after hours of searching: Where is baby Nnakai Pratt?
“At this moment, the facts surrounding the disappearance of baby Nnakai Pratt are highly questionable, and CCPD detectives have deemed Nnakai Pratt’s father to be a suspect in his sudden disappearance,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, was arrested on unrelated charges, including possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a child restraint violation, according to police and jail records. Pearce, 38, was being held without bond Monday afternoon at the Clayton jail.
Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to 100 Valley Hill Road near Riverdale, where Pearce reported a robbery and kidnapping, according to police. He said valuables were stolen and the child was taken from the car seat carrier he was in, and the suspects left in an unknown direction, police said.
“As the investigation into the missing child advanced, detectives became suspicious due to inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play,” police said.
Throughout Sunday and Monday, the search continued for the baby. But by late Monday, he had not been found.
Bloodhounds from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office as well as cadaver canines searched the property and its immediate surroundings for several hours Sunday, police said. Several search warrants have also been served.
On Monday, Clayton detectives expanded their search and looked for surveillance footage and any other community information that could help find the baby. A cadaver dog again assisted.
Anyone with information on the baby’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Clayton police at 770-477-3550.