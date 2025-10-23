Metro Atlanta At 14, they were in gangs, police say. Now they’re charged in a 13-year-old’s killing. De’Siyah Reed died in July after being shot near Austell, according to police. De'Siyah Reed died from his injuries July 24 after being shot in a Cobb County neighborhood, according to his family and police. (Family photo)

They were members of rival gangs and both had guns, according to investigators. When they fired shots near a Cobb County apartment complex in July, a 13-year-old nicknamed “Turtle” was caught in the crossfire and struck in the head, later dying from his injuries, his family and police said. Now those two alleged gang members are each facing multiple criminal charges after being indicted by a grand jury, court records show.

Both suspects are 14. Instead of starting eighth grade and playing football, De’Siyah “Turtle” Reed fought for his life for several days. On Wednesday, his father told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was shocked to learn the age of the suspects and that they are believed to be gang members. Instead of starting eighth grade and playing football, De’Siyah “Turtle” Reed fought for his life for several days. On Wednesday, his father told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was shocked to learn the age of the suspects and that they are believed to be gang members. “Hold up, you mean to tell me these kids are 14?” Dustin Reed said. “Where are the parents?” RELATED Charges upgraded to murder after 13-year-old dies from Cobb shooting According to the state attorney general’s office, social media has led to younger children joining gangs. In 2022, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice “routinely detained individuals as young as 11 years old” for their alleged gang roles, AG Chris Carr’s office said.

When investigators said they determined the suspects in De’Siyah’s death were gang members, Carr’s office got involved.

“This is a tragedy that should have never occurred, and it’s why we cannot let up in the fight against gang activity,” Carr said in a statement. “We’re dedicating all available resources to protecting our children from senseless violence. That’s exactly why we created our Gang Prosecution Unit, and we’re proud to partner with the Cobb County Police Department to keep Georgians safe.” De’Siyah lived in Douglas County with his mother but was visiting friends at the apartments on Padgett Drive near Austell when he was shot July 21, his father said. De’Siyah was critically injured and died three days later, the family said on a fundraising page. The text on the page uses a variation of the spelling of his name. “It is with shattered hearts that we share the devastating news — Desiyah ‘Turtle’ Reed, our beloved 13-year-old son, has passed away after being critically injured in a senseless act of gun violence in an Austell subdivision,” the fundraising page states. “Desiyah fought with all his strength. Surrounded by love, prayers and hope, he held on as long as he could. But God had other plans, and our precious Turtle has now gained his wings.” Police initially announced three juvenile suspects had been arrested and charged in the case. Their names were not released because of their ages, according to investigators. “It is with shattered hearts that we share the devastating news — Desiyah ‘Turtle’ Reed, our beloved 13-year-old son, has passed away after being critically injured in a senseless act of gun violence in an Austell subdivision,” the fundraising page states. “Desiyah fought with all his strength. Surrounded by love, prayers and hope, he held on as long as he could. But God had other plans, and our precious Turtle has now gained his wings.” Police initially announced three juvenile suspects had been arrested and charged in the case. Their names were not released because of their ages, according to investigators. When De’Siyah died, the charges were upgraded to include murder. But only two of those suspects, Jonathan Camphor and Josiyah Cole, were indicted earlier this month and the murder charge was not included. Both will be tried as adults. Camphor was indicted on two counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, voluntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, the indictment states.

Cole was also indicted on two counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and voluntary manslaughter, plus three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, the indictment states. Three vehicles were in the path of the gunfire, according to investigators. Under Georgia law, voluntary manslaughter implies there was no premeditation, but it is still a felony charge. No details were released about why the third suspect was not included in the indictment. Camphor is a member of “Young Stupid Reckless” (YSR), a hybrid criminal street gang in Cobb, Carr said. Cole is alleged to be a member of “Sex Money Murder,” a national set of Bloods that has a strong presence throughout the state. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an ongoing conflict between Cole, Camphor and other members of YSR.