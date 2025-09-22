Woman killed after seeing burglars at door, returning home, police say

A DeKalb County home's camera captured burglars Saturday night before a woman arrived home and was killed, according to police.

But instead of the would-be burglars running away, one fired shots at Scott as she pulled her Jeep near the front door Saturday night, video of the incident shows. Scott was shot and died from her injuries. She was 36.

When her doorbell camera showed three strangers at her front entrance, Anna Scott drove to her DeKalb County home, according to police.

Investigators are hopeful that video of the incident will lead to those responsible.

The video, released by DeKalb police Monday, shows three suspects at the front door of the Citation Drive home near Decatur. One opens the screen door and attempts to get into the home with some type of tool, the video shows. A second suspect has a gun, and when Scott arrives at the home, the suspect fires at her vehicle.

Police arrived minutes later and the suspects were gone. But the Jeep was found with multiple gunshots and Scott was injured. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No details were released about whether Scott called police after seeing the suspects on video.