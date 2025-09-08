Metro Atlanta
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Cobb Parkway reopens after pedestrian hit in Kennesaw

Multiple lanes were closed for more than 2 hours during Monday morning’s commute.
Cobb Parkway lanes have reopened after a pedestrian crash on Monday morning, Sept. 8, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Updated 1 hour ago

All lanes of Cobb Parkway have reopened after a crash involving a pedestrian closed the road during Monday morning’s commute.

The collision was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. It happened at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Old 41 Highway.

Kennesaw police confirmed a pedestrian was “hit by a vehicle” but have not released any details. The person’s condition was not disclosed, and it’s not clear if any charges are pending.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

