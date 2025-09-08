All lanes of Cobb Parkway have reopened after a crash involving a pedestrian closed the road during Monday morning’s commute.
The collision was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. It happened at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Old 41 Highway.
Kennesaw police confirmed a pedestrian was “hit by a vehicle” but have not released any details. The person’s condition was not disclosed, and it’s not clear if any charges are pending.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
15 die on Georgia roads over Labor Day weekend, but waters were safer
Georgia Department of Public Safety says it investigated dozens of crashes.
Man wanted in fatal shooting killed by deputy at Bibb cemetery, GBI says
Deputies searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Macon tracked the suspect and shot and killed him after he pointed a gun, officials said.
Prepare for changes driving, biking in Kennesaw Mountain in early 2026
The National Park Service will restrict car access to Kennesaw Mountain in 2026, citing safety concerns and rising visitor numbers. Cyclists will have limited hours too.
Featured
Credit: Corey Bullard/AP
South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released
Only "some administrative procedures remain" before the South Korean nationals arrested Thursday in Georgia will be released, according to a South Korean official.
Trump’s tax law boosts safety net for farmers, but tariff uncertainty lingers
President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" bolsters farm subsidies, but uncertainty over tariffs could undermine some of those benefits.
Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K
A player in Missouri and another in Texas will share the $1.79 billion Powerball prize, the second largest in Powerball history.