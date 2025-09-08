All lanes of Cobb Parkway have reopened after a crash involving a pedestrian closed the road during Monday morning’s commute.

The collision was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. It happened at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Old 41 Highway.

Kennesaw police confirmed a pedestrian was “hit by a vehicle” but have not released any details. The person’s condition was not disclosed, and it’s not clear if any charges are pending.