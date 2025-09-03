A Gwinnett County high school student was hospitalized and another is facing charges after a stabbing incident Wednesday morning, officials said.
Shortly before 7 a.m., two South Gwinnett students got into a fight. A third student tried to break it up and was stabbed in the process, Principal Rodney Jordan wrote in a letter to parents.
That student was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, Jordan added. The extent of the injuries was not released.
The student accused of stabbing a classmate was arrested and is facing charges. Their name and charges were not provided.
“The two students engaged in the fight will be issued school disciplinary consequences,” Jordan confirmed.
Officials did not say where on campus the incident happened or what led to the fight.
“I understand how unsettling this news may be for students and families, but I want to reassure you that we are taking this matter very seriously. The safety and security of students and staff remain our highest priority,” Jordan said.
On Friday, another Gwinnett high school student was arrested after taking a gun to Shiloh High School. Authorities said the student threatened a classmate with the firearm.
