A Gwinnett County high school student was hospitalized and another is facing charges after a stabbing incident Wednesday morning, officials said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., two South Gwinnett students got into a fight. A third student tried to break it up and was stabbed in the process, Principal Rodney Jordan wrote in a letter to parents.

That student was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, Jordan added. The extent of the injuries was not released.