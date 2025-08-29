Metro Atlanta
Student accused of bringing gun to Gwinnett high school, threatening classmate

No one was injured during incident at Shiloh High School.
By
1 hour ago

A student is facing criminal charges after bringing a gun to a Gwinnett County high school Friday, school officials said.

The incident happened at Shiloh High School. Authorities said the student, who was not identified, also threatened a classmate with the firearm. The charges the student is facing were not provided.

“What occurred is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Shiloh High School. Bringing weapons onto campus is not only a violation of school policy—it is a criminal offense. The student involved will be held fully accountable for their actions,” Principal Cappy Douglass told parents in a letter that was shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No one was injured, Douglass said.

The school district recently began installing Evolv weapons detection systems in middle and high schools. The AJC has asked the district if Shiloh High has already gone through with the installation.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the school, but added that additional school resource officers will work Friday’s football game, which kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

