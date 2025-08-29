A student is facing criminal charges after bringing a gun to a Gwinnett County high school Friday, school officials said.
The incident happened at Shiloh High School. Authorities said the student, who was not identified, also threatened a classmate with the firearm. The charges the student is facing were not provided.
“What occurred is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Shiloh High School. Bringing weapons onto campus is not only a violation of school policy—it is a criminal offense. The student involved will be held fully accountable for their actions,” Principal Cappy Douglass told parents in a letter that was shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
No one was injured, Douglass said.
The school district recently began installing Evolv weapons detection systems in middle and high schools. The AJC has asked the district if Shiloh High has already gone through with the installation.
Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the school, but added that additional school resource officers will work Friday’s football game, which kicked off at 7:30 p.m.
The charges the student is facing were not provided.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Eric Stirgus
Gwinnett mother charged after son allegedly fires her gun at school
9-year-old accused of taking her weapon to Meadowcreek Elementary School.
GBI, FBI Atlanta investigating wave of threats, hoaxes
Unfounded threats hit Mercer University, a CHOA hospital and Central Georgia Technical College this week, prompting lockdowns. Officials say hoax calls are rising nationwide.
Teen indicted in deadly Albany State homecoming weekend shooting
Officials think the 18-year-old suspect was part of a gang.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals
Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.
From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP
By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.
After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins
The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.