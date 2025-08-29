A student is facing criminal charges after bringing a gun to a Gwinnett County high school Friday, school officials said.

The incident happened at Shiloh High School. Authorities said the student, who was not identified, also threatened a classmate with the firearm. The charges the student is facing were not provided.

“What occurred is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Shiloh High School. Bringing weapons onto campus is not only a violation of school policy—it is a criminal offense. The student involved will be held fully accountable for their actions,” Principal Cappy Douglass told parents in a letter that was shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.