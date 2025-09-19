BREAKING

Student injured in lab explosion at Georgia Tech

Molecular Science and Engineering building was briefly evacuated.
1 hour ago

A Georgia Tech student was injured Friday after an explosion in one of the school’s labs.

School spokesperson Siobhan Rodriguez said the student was treated for minor burns.

The 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m., reporting the explosion in the Molecular Science and Engineering building at 901 Atlantic Drive. Rodriguez said the explosion was isolated to a single lab in the building near the BioQuad.

Several people who work in the building were evacuated as a precaution but were returning to their offices by 2:45 p.m.

“Environmental Health and Safety experts are on scene with fire and police resources to ensure campus safety,” Rodriguez said.

