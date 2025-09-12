The Steering Column Opinion: Charging EVs away from home keeps getting easier Automakers and partners are expanding charging networks in Georgia and across the nation to help people get over range anxiety. Andrew Cornelia, president & CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging North America, speaks to guests and media members during unveiling the first station charger in North America on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Range anxiety — the fear of being stranded in an electric vehicle without a charge — has loosened its grip on the driving public. According to the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, the U.S. has more than 225,000 public charging ports at about 76,000 locations, a sixfold jump over the last decade. The pace is quickening, with deployments on track to add thousands more this year.

Here in Georgia, the story is similarly encouraging. The state ranks eighth nationally, with 6,270 charging ports at more than 2,200 stations, translating to more than 56 chargers and nearly 20 stations for every 100,000 residents. Initiatives like Georgia Power’s “Make Ready” program, which funds electrical infrastructure for new chargers, and its Community Charging Program, aimed at underserved areas, support this growth. Why I bought an electric car A significant boost may come from the federal government. After a period of uncertainty, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is back on track. A Nissan Ariya using a Tesla Supercharger at a Buc-ee's travel center in Calhoun, Ga. Photo courtesy of Chris Hardesty.

Updated guidance released last month unfroze billions in funding, allowing states to move forward with their plans. For Georgia, that means access to $135 million to build out part of the national charging network along our major highways, further solidifying the state’s EV transition.

A market in motion This infrastructure buildout comes as the EV market matures. While the explosive growth of a few years ago has cooled, Cox Automotive data shows sales are still climbing, while the competitive landscape shifts. Record sales pace: Despite a year-over-year dip in the second quarter, the first half of 2025 saw a record 607,089 EVs sold. Big discounts: Automakers are relying on incentives to drive sales, with average discounts around 10% of the transaction price, or close to $8,500 in June. Expiring tax credit: Analysts suggest the recent sales uptick may reflect consumers rushing to cash in on the federal EV tax credit before it expires on Sept. 30. Tesla’s market share is shrinking: Signaling a competitive market, Tesla’s sales dropped 12% in the second quarter of 2025, continuing its market-share decline. GM’s position is rising: General Motors doubled its EV sales year-over-year to become the second-largest EV seller, with 12.9% of the market. This steadier, more diversified growth underscores the importance of a robust charging network. Consumers need to know that no matter which EV brand they choose, reliable refueling options exist away from home, where an estimated 80% of charging still occurs. The Tesla effect: A network unlocked Perhaps the most significant development in easing range anxiety is Tesla’s decision to open its vast Supercharger network to other brands. Long considered the gold standard for reliability and speed, the more than 6,500 multiport Supercharger stations were once an exclusive perk for Tesla owners. No longer. General Motors electric vehicle customers can now purchase a Tesla Inc. Supercharger adapter to give them access to the company's charging network. (General Motors/TNS 2024)

Nearly every major automaker has begun shipping new EVs with a native North American Charging System, or NACS, port or is supplying approved adapters. This transition effectively adds tens of thousands of reliable, high-speed charging ports for non-Tesla EV drivers, dramatically increasing opportunities along major corridors and in cities. More networks, more options A few key players have dominated the non-Tesla public charging space: ChargePoint, Electrify America, and EVgo. ChargePoint boasts the largest number of stations overall, while Electrify America has been a leader in high-speed DC fast chargers crucial for road trips. Huge property and tech firms partner to bring EV chargers to Georgia Now, new and powerful players are entering. The most formidable is Ionna, a joint venture backed by seven major automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis. Ionna aims to install at least 30,000 high-powered chargers across North America. Their “Rechargeries” are designed as premium experiences, with restrooms, food service, and Combined Charging System and NACS connectors. As of Q2 2025, Ionna already had more than 200 locations under contract and 12 stations operational, including a Valdosta site with 10 covered bays. Expansion is underway nationwide, with several Georgia sites in planning or construction. Rivian, too, has flung open the doors of its Adventure Network, once reserved for Rivian drivers. Rivian pairs every site with 100% renewable energy matching, and new hardware features tap-to-pay and oversized displays. It’s a subtle but significant shift: charging without app juggling or card swiping.

