The Steering Column Mountain weekend ready: Tips, all-wheel drive picks for Blue Ridge getaways Here's how to prepare for your fall road trip. The Toyota RAV4 is one of nine vehicles that The Steering Column recommends for your fall getaway to the mountains.

Leaf watchers know the North Georgia mountain’s fall show is a 90-minute drive north from Atlanta’s Perimeter. Day trips are easy enough on mostly smooth highways to reach spectacular views and memorable autumn activities. Leaf watchers know the North Georgia mountain’s fall show is a 90-minute drive north from Atlanta’s Perimeter. Day trips are easy enough on mostly smooth highways to reach spectacular views and memorable autumn activities. Cabin weekends can go beyond highways — scenic byways, a mile or two of gravel, then a driveway steeper than it looks. Still, you don’t need a lifted, rock-crawling, 4-wheel-drive truck to get there.

Instead, you need predictable traction, decent ground clearance and tires that perform. With those essentials set, all that's left is to enjoy picturesque scenery in the crisp air — and maybe scan for a nearby orchard. Instead, you need predictable traction, decent ground clearance and tires that perform. With those essentials set, all that's left is to enjoy picturesque scenery in the crisp air — and maybe scan for a nearby orchard. An all-wheel-drive vehicle can help improve your mobility when not on dry pavement. Here are travel tips and models to consider. Do you even need AWD? Modern AWD systems like those found on crossover SUVs and some sedans are automatic and meant mostly for on-road driving. Four-wheel-drive systems with high- and low-range gearing are for tougher, off-road terrain and come on trucks and truck-based SUVs. Modern AWD systems like those found on crossover SUVs and some sedans are automatic and meant mostly for on-road driving. Four-wheel-drive systems with high- and low-range gearing are for tougher, off-road terrain and come on trucks and truck-based SUVs.

Many rental cabins sit on paved lanes, and vehicles with front-wheel drive and fresh, grippy tires are fine for reaching them in fair weather. AWD just widens your margin for dealing with wet leaves, loose gravel, or steep starts. A big truck with 4WD is usually overkill for a trip to Blairsville — you’ll only notice the benefit if things get truly sloppy.

Tires do the heavy lifting AWD helps you launch and keep moving, but tires decide how sure-footed you feel. All-season tires suit North Georgia's mild winters and frequent rain. They're cost-effective and provide good tread life. All-weather tires with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol may wear faster in the region's warmer climate. AWD helps you launch and keep moving, but tires decide how sure-footed you feel. All-season tires suit North Georgia's mild winters and frequent rain. They're cost-effective and provide good tread life. All-weather tires with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol may wear faster in the region's warmer climate. Check tire pressure — including the spare — before leaving and set to the numbers listed on the door jamb. Use Washington's head on a quarter to measure for tread depth greater than 4/32 inch. If you put the coin head-first between the tread, his head is at 4/32. So, if you see all of his head, you should be shopping for tires. Replace worn tires before leaf season. Pretrip check, route notes Pretrip check, route notes Top off washer fluid and check wipers. If your vehicle offers a Snow or Off-Road mode, find it and test at low speed before you need it. Consider a compact air compressor and a tire plug kit. They're small and relatively inexpensive, and they can turn a nail puncture into a 15-minute delay instead of a tow.

The main roads to the mountains offer predictable timing and plenty of services. If you have daylight and patience, Ga. 60 over Suches or the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway (Ga. 348) provide overlooks and sweeping turns that make you appreciate good steering and fresh brake pads. Keep speed steady on bumpy gravel. Ease over blind hilltops. Avoid the raised center on rutted unpaved lanes. If a driveway looks soggy after rain, park, walk it, then decide. A short walk is cheaper than getting stuck. With capability and comfort at a good value in mind, here’s a list of vehicle options for a stress-free fall weekend in the mountains. The short list The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox. (Courtesy of Chevrolet) Chevrolet Equinox

The latest Equinox leans into a calmer cabin and straightforward controls — pleasant for the haul through the Chattahoochee National Forest. AWD versions add confidence for wet trailhead lots and gravel switchbacks. Competent, comfortable and often competitively priced. The 2025 Ford Maverick. (Courtesy of Ford) Ford Maverick A small pickup that behaves like a weekday city car and a gear mule on weekends. The bed easily handles muddy boots and bikes, while AWD versions shrug off graded forest roads.

Clever utility and real-world miles per gallon, sized right for intown living. The 2024 Honda CR-V. (Courtesy of Honda) Honda CR-V Roomy, composed and consistently polite in traffic, the CR-V is less about bravado and more about families arriving unruffled. Its driver-assistance features are well-tuned for dusk arrivals and long stretches of four-lane highways. Best balance of space, ride quality and low-stress tech in the segment.

The 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid. (Courtesy of Kia) Kia Sportage Hybrid Quiet, well-equipped and impressively thrifty, the Sportage Hybrid delivers a calm highway gait and the kind of features that makes families feel looked after. Quiet, well-equipped and impressively thrifty, the Sportage Hybrid delivers a calm highway gait and the kind of features that makes families feel looked after. Big value play — features, efficiency and refinement at a friendly price. The 2025 Mazda CX-50. (Courtesy of Mazda)

Mazda CX-50 For drivers who enjoy Ga. 60’s curves as much as the overlooks, the CX-50 brings crisp steering and a cabin that feels a class up. Respectable ground clearance of up to 8.6 inches helps when the center ridge gets high. For drivers who enjoy Ga. 60’s curves as much as the overlooks, the CX-50 brings crisp steering and a cabin that feels a class up. Respectable ground clearance of up to 8.6 inches helps when the center ridge gets high. Engaging to drive without sacrificing weekend practicality. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. (Courtesy of Subaru) Subaru Crosstrek

Everything people like about the Forester, just tidier. The Crosstrek feels stable on broken roads, fits in-town parking during the week and doesn’t flinch at a rutted cabin lane. Small-footprint value with real traction, not just marketing. The 2025 Subaru Forester. (Courtesy of Subaru) Subaru Forester If the Blue Ridge had an official vehicle, this might be it. Tall windows turn the scenery into a wide screen, the SUV’s suspension soaks up patched pavement and Subaru’s full-time AWD is set-and-forget on wet leaves and loose gravel.

Honest ground clearance and easygoing manners for steep driveways. The 2025 Subaru Outback. (Courtesy of Subaru) Subaru Outback Part wagon, part SUV, all road-trip. The Outback’s long roof, supportive seats and standard AWD make it an easy choice for families who pack like they mean it. Long-haul comfort with mountain trip clearance and traction.

The 2025 Toyota RAV4. (Courtesy of Toyota) Toyota RAV4 Hybrid On the interstate, the hybrid hums along quietly. On slippery starts, an electric rear motor helps you pull away without drama. Excellent road-trip range and low-speed grip when the pavement ends. Bottom line