Metro Atlanta

Monthlong sewer repairs to block lanes on 10th in Midtown

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management will replace sewer lines, repair defects.
By
1 hour ago

Emergency sewer repairs will shut down parts of a busy Midtown road for about a month, causing detours for motorists.

Lane closures will occur on 10th Street between Peachtree Street and just east of Myrtle Street. Piedmont Avenue from 10th Street to just past Campagnolo and Kat’s Cafe will also see impacts.

The rainbow crosswalk is on 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said preparations for work will begin Monday with intermittent lane closures. By Wednesday, full lane closures will be installed as work begins.

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid- to late October, if weather permits. Work will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, according to officials.

Existing sewer mains will be removed and replaced to repair defects and increase the system’s capacity, authorities said.

Eastbound lanes on 10th Street between Juniper Street and Piedmont Avenue will be closed. Eastbound lanes on 10th Street adjacent to the closure will have only one lane open to accommodate detours at Juniper.

Only one westbound lane on 10th Street between Peachtree Street and Myrtle Avenue will remain open.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Now Generic Images
UPDATE

Suspect identified after North Georgia officer shot in line of duty

17m ago

Cobb elections director departing after less than 2 years

Alleged killer confesses in 2011 homicide of Coweta high school student

Keep Reading

Pedestrian killed in Cobb Parkway crash in Kennesaw

In Georgia, work is stressful ... if you can find it

Apartment fire leaves 4 adults, 4 children hospitalized in NW Atlanta

Featured

rendering oakland cemetery

For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name

Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot