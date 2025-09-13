Monthlong sewer repairs to block lanes on 10th in Midtown

Lane closures will occur on 10th Street between Peachtree Street and just east of Myrtle Street. Piedmont Avenue from 10th Street to just past Campagnolo and Kat’s Cafe will also see impacts.

Emergency sewer repairs will shut down parts of a busy Midtown road for about a month, causing detours for motorists.

Emergency sewer repairs will shut down parts of a busy Midtown road for about a month, causing detours for motorists.

The rainbow crosswalk is on 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said preparations for work will begin Monday with intermittent lane closures. By Wednesday, full lane closures will be installed as work begins.

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid- to late October, if weather permits. Work will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, according to officials.

Existing sewer mains will be removed and replaced to repair defects and increase the system’s capacity, authorities said.