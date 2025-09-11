A man is dead and another faces murder charges after the two got into an argument at a DeKalb County home near Stone Mountain, according to police.
Police found Ronaldo Richmond, 49, dead in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was identified by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Francis Whyte, 42, stayed at the scene and was arrested and charged with malice murder, according to police. He was booked into the county jail late Wednesday night, online records show.
An arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says the two men were arguing when Whyte shot Richmond in the chest. The exchange was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, the warrant says.
Police have not released a motive or other details.
