Georgia woman’s alleged killer found 20 years later. He’s in prison for murder.

Catrina Evans was found dead in her apartment in August 2005. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Palm print links Juan Renardo Chunn to the 2005 death of an Augusta woman, officials say.

Palm print links Juan Renardo Chunn to the 2005 death of an Augusta woman, officials say.

On an August evening in 2005, a 19-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Georgia apartment, according to investigators.

For 20 years, the person responsible for killing Catrina Beatrice Evans remained on the run. That suspect has now been identified, thanks to a palm print, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. For 20 years, the person responsible for killing Catrina Beatrice Evans remained on the run. That suspect has now been identified, thanks to a palm print, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Turns out, he’s already in prison.

Juan Renardo Chunn, 56, also known as Juan Renaldo Tillman, has been charged with murder in the death of Evans. The charge brings closure to the case, Richmond Sheriff Eugene Brantley said.

“Our office remains committed not only to working current cases but also to reviewing past and cold cases,” Brantley said in a social media post. “Every victim deserves justice, and every family deserves closure. By revisiting these investigations with today’s technology and resources, we can hold violent offenders accountable and ensure they can no longer harm others in our community.”