Metro Atlanta

Georgia woman’s alleged killer found 20 years later. He’s in prison for murder.

Palm print links Juan Renardo Chunn to the 2005 death of an Augusta woman, officials say.
Catrina Evans was found dead in her apartment in August 2005. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
Catrina Evans was found dead in her apartment in August 2005. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
By
27 minutes ago

On an August evening in 2005, a 19-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Georgia apartment, according to investigators.

Her 1-year-old daughter was fine.

For 20 years, the person responsible for killing Catrina Beatrice Evans remained on the run. That suspect has now been identified, thanks to a palm print, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Turns out, he’s already in prison.

Juan Renardo Chunn, 56, also known as Juan Renaldo Tillman, has been charged with murder in the death of Evans. The charge brings closure to the case, Richmond Sheriff Eugene Brantley said.

RELATED
30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

“Our office remains committed not only to working current cases but also to reviewing past and cold cases,” Brantley said in a social media post. “Every victim deserves justice, and every family deserves closure. By revisiting these investigations with today’s technology and resources, we can hold violent offenders accountable and ensure they can no longer harm others in our community.”

After allegedly killing the young mother, Chunn wasn’t done with violence.

On April 17, 2018, he killed his father just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, by bludgeoning him with an oxygen tank, according to a local newspaper. Chunn called 911 to report his father’s death and was later identified as the suspect and charged, The Salisbury Post reported.

After his conviction in 2021, Chunn began serving a life sentence, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He is not eligible for parole.

Chunn is still charged with murder in Georgia, even if he can’t serve in two prisons if convicted. The 2005 homicide case was reviewed in July, and the GBI Crime Lab led investigators to Chunn.

No details were released about a possible motive for killing Evans. According to The Augusta Chronicle, she was dead for several days before an upstairs neighbor reported a foul odor, leading investigators to her body.

Evans was a 2002 graduate of Laney High School, according to her obituary. At the time of her death, she was survived by her parents and multiple siblings in addition to her daughter.

The Evans family was notified of the charges in the case, the sheriff said.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

zabria bridges APD animal arrest
BREAKING

Atlanta officer accused of beating her dog to death, placed on leave

48m ago

‘You are my hero’: Hundreds mourn fallen DeKalb firefighter at Truist Park

1h ago

Secoriea Turner’s mother testifies there were at least 2 shooters

Keep Reading

Alleged killer confesses in 2011 homicide of Coweta high school student

Georgia prison homicides outpacing last year

Cobb high school student stabbed to death by classmate, officials say

Featured

Secoriea Turner openings

Police abandoned area where 8-year-old was shot, detective testifies

Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000

Weekend Predictions: Another winning weekend for Falcons, Georgia Tech?