Georgia woman’s alleged killer found 20 years later. He’s in prison for murder.

On an August evening in 2005, a 19-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Georgia apartment, according to investigators.
Her 1-year-old daughter was fine.
For 20 years, the person responsible for killing Catrina Beatrice Evans remained on the run. That suspect has now been identified, thanks to a palm print, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Turns out, he’s already in prison.
Juan Renardo Chunn, 56, also known as Juan Renaldo Tillman, has been charged with murder in the death of Evans. The charge brings closure to the case, Richmond Sheriff Eugene Brantley said.
“Our office remains committed not only to working current cases but also to reviewing past and cold cases,” Brantley said in a social media post. “Every victim deserves justice, and every family deserves closure. By revisiting these investigations with today’s technology and resources, we can hold violent offenders accountable and ensure they can no longer harm others in our community.”
After allegedly killing the young mother, Chunn wasn’t done with violence.
On April 17, 2018, he killed his father just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, by bludgeoning him with an oxygen tank, according to a local newspaper. Chunn called 911 to report his father’s death and was later identified as the suspect and charged, The Salisbury Post reported.
After his conviction in 2021, Chunn began serving a life sentence, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He is not eligible for parole.
Chunn is still charged with murder in Georgia, even if he can’t serve in two prisons if convicted. The 2005 homicide case was reviewed in July, and the GBI Crime Lab led investigators to Chunn.
No details were released about a possible motive for killing Evans. According to The Augusta Chronicle, she was dead for several days before an upstairs neighbor reported a foul odor, leading investigators to her body.
Evans was a 2002 graduate of Laney High School, according to her obituary. At the time of her death, she was survived by her parents and multiple siblings in addition to her daughter.
The Evans family was notified of the charges in the case, the sheriff said.