Man with gun shot by DeKalb police during traffic stop, GBI says

A man was shot by DeKalb County police Wednesday morning near Central Drive and Lancashire Circle. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

State agency says 64-year-old, who is in critical condition, had active arrest warrants.

State agency says 64-year-old, who is in critical condition, had active arrest warrants.

At about 3:10 a.m., an officer conducted the stop in the area of Central Drive and Lancashire Circle, a short distance from Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain. During the interaction, the officer learned the driver, identified as 64-year-old Rodney Moore, had an active arrest warrant, according to the GBI.

At about 3:10 a.m., an officer conducted the stop in the area of Central Drive and Lancashire Circle, a short distance from Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain. During the interaction, the officer learned the driver, identified as 64-year-old Rodney Moore, had an active arrest warrant, according to the GBI.

A man is in critical condition after DeKalb County police shot him early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, officials said.

“Moore indicated he had a gun, and as the officer attempted to place him under arrest, Moore was shot,” the state agency said in a statement.

A GBI spokesperson declined to share more information Wednesday, citing the active investigation.

Moore, of Stone Mountain, was taken to a hospital, officials said. At the scene, GBI investigators taped off an area around a black sedan that had at least five bullet holes in its rear windshield. Its back driver side window was shattered and several evidence markers were scattered about the ground. Moore, of Stone Mountain, was taken to a hospital, officials said. At the scene, GBI investigators taped off an area around a black sedan that had at least five bullet holes in its rear windshield. Its back driver side window was shattered and several evidence markers were scattered about the ground.

Crews towed away the vehicle, which was on Lancashire Circle and blocking access to an apartment complex, before 10 a.m.