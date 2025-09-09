Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Apartment fire leaves 4 adults, 4 children hospitalized in NW Atlanta

Crews rescued multiple people from a Vine City complex when a blaze broke out early Tuesday morning.
Atlanta fire crews finish up at the site of an apartment fire off Carter Street about a block east from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta fire crews finish up at the site of an apartment fire off Carter Street about a block east from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 59 minutes ago

Several people, including children, have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a northwest Atlanta apartment early Tuesday, according to officials.

Atlanta fire officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Magnolia Park Apartments. The complex sits off Carter Street about a block east from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood.

ExploreOfficials suspect foul play after woman found dead in Smyrna apartment fire

Seven people had to be rescued from a burning building. And, a total of eight people, including four children, were taken to a hospital. They are all in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they believe the blaze started in a third-floor breezeway, which blocked several residents from evacuation. Fire crews had to use ladders to evacuate residents from their upper-floor apartments, according to the news station.

ExploreDeKalb firefighter reportedly dies after fighting warehouse fire

In all, about 12 families were displaced because of the damage, fire officials told the AJC. The American Red Cross is helping those families.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The victim was found at Fire Station 2 in Atlanta, but the shooting happened elsewhere, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officials ID man found fatally shot at SE Atlanta fire station

A man is dead after police found him shot at a southeast Atlanta fire station Saturday morning, officials said.

Woman dead, man with knife killed by police in burning home, chief says

Locust Grove police fatally shot a knife-wielding man after responding to a house fire Thursday and later found a woman dead inside a burning bedroom, authorities said.

911 calls reveal panic after 16-year-old shot at Atlanta home

Police found the teen with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Latest

APD officers started wearing body cams in late 2016. (AJC File)

Atlanta police are better at using body cameras — but not always

2h ago

Georgia AG Chris Carr accuses Atlanta company of foreclosure scam

DeKalb firefighter reportedly dies after fighting warehouse fire

Featured

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Credit: Corey Bullard/AP

South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released

Only "some administrative procedures remain" before the South Korean nationals arrested Thursday in Georgia will be released, according to a South Korean official.

Trump’s tax law boosts safety net for farmers, but tariff uncertainty lingers

President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" bolsters farm subsidies, but uncertainty over tariffs could undermine some of those benefits.

Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K

A player in Missouri and another in Texas will share the $1.79 billion Powerball prize, the second largest in Powerball history.