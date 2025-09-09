Several people, including children, have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a northwest Atlanta apartment early Tuesday, according to officials.
Atlanta fire officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Magnolia Park Apartments. The complex sits off Carter Street about a block east from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood.
Seven people had to be rescued from a burning building. And, a total of eight people, including four children, were taken to a hospital. They are all in stable condition, officials said.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they believe the blaze started in a third-floor breezeway, which blocked several residents from evacuation. Fire crews had to use ladders to evacuate residents from their upper-floor apartments, according to the news station.
In all, about 12 families were displaced because of the damage, fire officials told the AJC. The American Red Cross is helping those families.
