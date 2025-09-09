Several people, including children, have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a northwest Atlanta apartment early Tuesday, according to officials.

Atlanta fire officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Magnolia Park Apartments. The complex sits off Carter Street about a block east from Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood.

Seven people had to be rescued from a burning building. And, a total of eight people, including four children, were taken to a hospital. They are all in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News they believe the blaze started in a third-floor breezeway, which blocked several residents from evacuation. Fire crews had to use ladders to evacuate residents from their upper-floor apartments, according to the news station.