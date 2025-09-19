Ex-Georgia poll worker to serve 20 months for threatening to bomb precinct

While working at a Georgia precinct, Nicholas Wimbish got into an argument with a voter. Wimbish then threatened to bomb the precinct and harm other poll workers, according to federal investigators.
This week, Wimbish, 26, of Milledgeville, was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine for his actions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
“Ensuring the security of our polling places is essential. Americans must be able to express their political choices at the ballot box without fear of violence or harm,” U.S. Attorney William “Will” Keyes said in a statement. “These threats undermine the core values of our nation, and we will vigorously pursue justice in such matters.”
In October 2024, Wimbish was sneaky with his threats: He wrote the letter as if he were an angry voter. He mailed it to the Jones County elections office, and it was delivered Oct. 22, 2024, investigators said.
Wimbish then lied and said he hadn’t made the threats. But the letter was found on his computer, according to federal investigators.
Wimbish later admitted he intended the letter to appear as if it came from the voter.
“Yesterday I had your young liberal woke idiot Nicholas Wimbish give me hell,” the letter said. “He tries to influence people’s votes in line. I researched a newspaper article about Nicholas Wimbish and other woke liberal fraudsters impostering to be patriots.”
The letter, according to investigators, threatened that Wimbish and others “should look over their shoulder,” that “I know where they all go,” that “I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all of them.”
The FBI investigated the case. In February, Wimbish pleaded guilty to providing false information about a bomb threat and making hoaxes.
“The FBI takes all threat-to-life matters very seriously,” Paul Brown, FBI Atlanta special agent, said about the case. “This case demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to intimidate a public official or interfere with the election process.”