Ex-Georgia poll worker to serve 20 months for threatening to bomb precinct

Nicholas Wimbish was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison for threatening to bomb a polling location. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

This week, Wimbish, 26, of Milledgeville, was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine for his actions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

While working at a Georgia precinct, Nicholas Wimbish got into an argument with a voter. Wimbish then threatened to bomb the precinct and harm other poll workers, according to federal investigators.

“Ensuring the security of our polling places is essential. Americans must be able to express their political choices at the ballot box without fear of violence or harm,” U.S. Attorney William “Will” Keyes said in a statement. “These threats undermine the core values of our nation, and we will vigorously pursue justice in such matters.”

In October 2024, Wimbish was sneaky with his threats: He wrote the letter as if he were an angry voter. He mailed it to the Jones County elections office, and it was delivered Oct. 22, 2024, investigators said.

Wimbish then lied and said he hadn’t made the threats. But the letter was found on his computer, according to federal investigators.

Wimbish later admitted he intended the letter to appear as if it came from the voter.