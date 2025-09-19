Metro Atlanta

Ex-Georgia poll worker to serve 20 months for threatening to bomb precinct

Nicholas Wimbish, 26, of Milledgeville, also lied to federal investigators, FBI says.
Nicholas Wimbish was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison for threatening to bomb a polling location. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Nicholas Wimbish was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison for threatening to bomb a polling location. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
56 minutes ago

While working at a Georgia precinct, Nicholas Wimbish got into an argument with a voter. Wimbish then threatened to bomb the precinct and harm other poll workers, according to federal investigators.

This week, Wimbish, 26, of Milledgeville, was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine for his actions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Ensuring the security of our polling places is essential. Americans must be able to express their political choices at the ballot box without fear of violence or harm,” U.S. Attorney William “Will” Keyes said in a statement. “These threats undermine the core values of our nation, and we will vigorously pursue justice in such matters.”

RELATED
Former Georgia poll worker indicted, accused of bomb threat, lying to FBI

In October 2024, Wimbish was sneaky with his threats: He wrote the letter as if he were an angry voter. He mailed it to the Jones County elections office, and it was delivered Oct. 22, 2024, investigators said.

Wimbish then lied and said he hadn’t made the threats. But the letter was found on his computer, according to federal investigators.

Wimbish later admitted he intended the letter to appear as if it came from the voter.

“Yesterday I had your young liberal woke idiot Nicholas Wimbish give me hell,” the letter said. “He tries to influence people’s votes in line. I researched a newspaper article about Nicholas Wimbish and other woke liberal fraudsters impostering to be patriots.”

The letter, according to investigators, threatened that Wimbish and others “should look over their shoulder,” that “I know where they all go,” that “I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all of them.”

RELATED
Ex-Georgia poll worker pleads guilty to making bomb threat while posing as voter

The FBI investigated the case. In February, Wimbish pleaded guilty to providing false information about a bomb threat and making hoaxes.

“The FBI takes all threat-to-life matters very seriously,” Paul Brown, FBI Atlanta special agent, said about the case. “This case demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to intimidate a public official or interfere with the election process.”

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

South Fulton 1-year-old shot
BREAKING

Boy, 1, injured in South Fulton shooting, police say

18-year-old, 4 youths injured in separate Atlanta shootings hours apart

While in jail, man charged after woman found dead in Atlanta storage area

Keep Reading

Fani Willis loses last chance to stay at the helm of Trump Georgia election interference case

Who could replace Fani Willis in the Trump case?

Meet the candidates challenging Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Featured

DBE Program
EXCLUSIVE

Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals

Time is running out to cash in on federal EV, clean energy tax credits

A rare disease exhausted him. A drug gives him energy to fight for others.